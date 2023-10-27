France Data Center Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028F

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Data Center Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The France data center market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. The key factors behind this growth are the rising demand for cloud computing among SMEs, the implementation of stringent government rules for regional data security, and the increase in domestic investment.







A data center is a physical room, building, or other structure that houses the IT technology needed to create, execute, and provide applications and services as well as to store and manage the data that goes along with them.

Over the past few years, data centers have changed from being privately owned, strictly regulated on-premises facilities housing traditional IT infrastructure for the sole use of one company to remote facilities or networks of facilities owned by cloud service providers housing virtualized IT infrastructure for the shared use of numerous companies and customers.



Adoption of IoT and Big Data in France

Investments in the France data center market are driven by government initiatives, such as digitalization, digital health, AI & big data & IoT adoption, subsea connectivity, cloud computing growth, and investments from local and global data center operators.



In France, there has been a rise in the application of big data analytics by the government and other organizations. Around 60% of businesses in France have embraced big data services, which are emerging as a significant engine for corporate expansion. Several French organizations have made investments in Big Data and IoT technology as a result of the rising need for smart devices, increasing demand for analytics cloud usage, and the development of wireless networking technologies.



Datacenter providers could discover new opportunities as a result of IoT data processing. Applications and workloads that require near real-time responsiveness are anticipated to be provided by IoT, which is anticipated to encourage the establishment of edge data centers.

Data centers are going to be constructed in France as a result of the increasing demand for big data and Internet of Things (IoT) services and the need to store the generated data. Due to this, opportunities will arise Since more organizations, including governments, will use colocation facilities to store their data.



Government Initiatives for Data Centers



Government agencies and data centers are making significant investments in renewable energy sources in the France market. The government has planned to increase the renewable energy share in the energy mix to around 25% by the end of 2023.

Additionally, according to the France 2030 national investment plan, the French government will provide EUR 1 billion (USD 1.07 billion) to initiatives that promote the development of renewable energy as part of the France 2030 National Investment Plan.



The French government has launched several projects, including investments in the nation's digitization process across all economic sectors. In March 2022, the French government announced investments totaling over USD 2.1 billion towards the country's healthcare sector's digitization as part of the RRF plan, the Segur plan, and the Health Innovation 2030 programs. Due to the latest announcement, the data center market in France is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Adoption of Cloud Computing Services



With increasing investments from both local and international cloud service providers including Amazon Web Service (AWS), Oracle, Microsoft, Google, Macquarie Telecom, and Vault Systems, the France data center market is one of the developing markets in Europe.

For instance, In November 2021, Oracle developed its cloud region in Marseille, and in June 2022, the firm opened its second cloud area in France (Paris). Customers in France can access 100% European public cloud services via OVHcloud and Atos' cooperation, which was announced in November 2021.



Recent Investments in Data Centers

In September 2022, Etix Worldwide announced the purchase of two data centers in Lille France, with an approximate 1.8 MW of electricity and 586 racks, with the ability to expand to 2.7 MW and 856 racks.

In August 2022, Colt Data Centre Services announced goals to expand its data center in Paris with a capacity of approximately 12.8 MW to provide colocation services to a major SaaS company.

In August 2022, Nation Data Centre (NDC) announced its plans to build a second data center in France. It will be located in Normandie and have an approximate area of 75,300 square feet. The firm also announced plans to build its first facility in France in Rennes in March 2022. The facility would have a total size of around 32,300 square feet and a rack capacity of about 600 racks. It is anticipated that the facility will be operational in the second half of 2023.

In June 2022, Orange Business Services announced the official opening of two of its data centers in France's CentreVal de Loire and Val-de-Reuil, and the company has plans to reduce the number of its 17 data centers to three or fewer by the year 2030.

In April 2022, the construction of a second edge data center facility in France (Pontivy) was announced by France-based edge data center company Stratosfair. In February 2022, the business initially disclosed its plans for the deployment of its first edge plant in France's Brittany.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered France

Competitive Landscape

Cogent Communications

CyrusOne Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Euclyde Data Centers

Global Switch Holdings Limited

Interxion (Digital Reality Trust, Inc.)

Scaleway S.A.S (Illiad Group)

Societe Francaise Du Radiotelephone - SFR

Sungard Availability Services LP

Telehouse (KDDI Corporation)

Report Scope:

France Data Center, By Solutions:

IT Infrastructure

General Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Others

France Data Center, By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

France Data Center, By End User:

Information Technology & Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

France Data Center Market, By Region:

Northern France

Western France

Southern France

Eastern France

Central France

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9eqbjw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment