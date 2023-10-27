Oats Market Size to Worth USD 6.90 Billion by 2027 | Comprehensive 122 Pages Research Report

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oats market size was valued at USD 5.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6.90 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The growing consumption of whole-grain foods owing to its health benefits will enable speedy expansion of the market.

In the ever-evolving world of food and nutrition, one humble grain that has been making waves in recent years is oats. The oats industry has experienced remarkable growth, driven by the increasing awareness of its numerous health benefits and versatility. Oats have transitioned from being a simple breakfast staple to a superstar in the global food industry. In this article, we'll explore the factors fueling the oats market's growth and the various ways this grain has become a favorite among health-conscious consumers.

Leading Players Featured in the Research Report:

Companies leading Oats Market are Quaker Oats Company (PepsiCo, Inc.) (New York, U.S.), Morning Foods Ltd. (Crewe, United Kingdom), The Kellogg Company (Michigan, U.S.), Richardson International Ltd. (Winnipeg, Canada), Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Inc. (Oregon, U.S.), Avena Foods Ltd. (Regina, Canada), Glanbia, Plc. (Kilkenny, Ireland), The Ancient Grains, Co. (Kildare, Ireland), Aussee Oats Milling Pvt Ltd (Gampaha, Sri Lanka) and Blue Lake Milling (SA, Australia).

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 3.8% 2027 Value Projection USD 6.90 Billion Oats Market Size in 2019 USD 5.18 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 122 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Application

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Oats Market Growth Drivers

The Growing Health and Wellness Trend

One of the primary drivers behind the oats market's impressive growth is the global shift towards a healthier lifestyle. As people become more health-conscious, they are actively seeking out food options that offer both taste and nutritional benefits. Oats perfectly fit the bill, offering a delicious and versatile ingredient for various dishes while maintaining a reputation for being healthy.

In particular, oat-based products, such as oat milk and oatmeal, have witnessed a surge in popularity. Oat milk has become a popular plant-based alternative to dairy, appealing to vegans, lactose-intolerant individuals, and anyone looking to reduce their dairy consumption. Its creamy texture and neutral taste make it an excellent addition to coffee, cereal, and cooking, further driving the demand for oats.

Market Driver:

Significant Utilization in Animal Feed to Drive Market

The vast application of oats in the animal feed industry owing to its properties to improve feed value will foster the growth of the market. The higher fat content compared to other cereals enhances energy content in the feedstock. Similarly, it adds key components for easy digestibility in animals. The balanced amino acid composition along with palatability makes it ideal for poultry, horses, and piglets. Thus, boosting the growth of the market. However, the wide availability of whole grains such as wheat, barley, sorghum, and quinoa that possess nearly the same nutritional profile can as an obstruction for the growth of the market. Besides, heavy demand for barley owing to its negligible cholesterol and triglyceride levels can further dampen the growth of the market.’

Mass Disruption in Food Industry to Impede Development during Coronavirus

The lockdown imposed by the governments has disturbed the supply chain activities, resulting in market closure and disrupted the food services sector. The food manufacturers and processors are observing several inhibitions in their operations. The shutdown of hotels, restaurants, & Café has negatively impacted the global market. Nevertheless, the production remained unaffected as deliveries of seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection was made available by the governments. Moreover, the ease accessibility of food supplies and commodities by the governments can aid in recovering losses and incite remunerative business outcomes.

Report Coverage:

The report provides major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. It offers comprehensive insights into regional developments, a list of major industry players, key strategies adopted by market players, and the latest industry developments, including product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Sustainability of the Oats Market:

The oats market's success isn't just rooted in its health benefits and versatility; it's also tied to sustainability. Oats are considered an environmentally friendly crop for several reasons. They require minimal water compared to other grains, making them a more sustainable choice in regions facing water scarcity. Oats are also known for their ability to improve soil health, making them a preferred rotational crop for many farmers.

Additionally, the shift towards plant-based diets and oat-based dairy alternatives has a lower environmental footprint compared to traditional dairy farming. The oats market's sustainability aspect appeals to consumers who are concerned about the impact of their food choices on the planet.

The Gluten-Free Advantage:

In an era when gluten intolerance and celiac disease are on the rise, oats have an advantage. While oats themselves do not contain gluten, they are often cross-contaminated with wheat during processing. However, certified gluten-free oats are now readily available, providing a safe option for those with gluten sensitivities. This has opened up new markets for oats, expanding their consumer base.

The Snackification of Oats:

The oats market's growth can also be attributed to the rise of snack culture. In our fast-paced lives, convenient, on-the-go snacks are highly sought after. Oats fit this bill perfectly. Oat-based snack bars, granola, and cookies have become a favorite among those looking for a healthy and satisfying snack option.

Oat-based snacks are not only convenient but also offer a guilt-free indulgence. They provide a satisfying crunch, sweet or savory flavors, and, most importantly, the goodness of oats. With various flavors and textures available, oat-based snacks cater to a broad spectrum of tastes and preferences.

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Health-Conscious Consumers to Aid Growth in Europe

The market in Europe is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period owing to the high production in countries such as Russia, the U.K., Italy, and Spain. The increasing health consciousness among consumers to boost growth in the region. The increasing demand for healthy grain-based snacks will bolster the growth of the global market in Europe. The hectic lifestyles of European consumers have led to high nutritional food products. Hence, increased production and consumption in European Countries will spur opportunities for the market. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global market owing to the growing consumption of porridge or oatmeal as a staple food.

Key Development:

November 2018: Nestle SA announced that it has added a new product to its cereals range containing whole grains, called Oat Cheerios breakfast cereals in the UK.

