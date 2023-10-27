Focus on South Africa's $2+ Billion Data Center Market: Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2028 - Increasing Power Demand, Growing IT and Telecom Sectors, Adoption of IoT and Big Data

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa Data Center Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South Africa Data Center Market is expected to develop at a rapid pace owing to the increasing adoption of IoT and Big Data in South Africa. Data center units are usually powered by a battery, which makes it competent of supplying power even when the main power is switched off. . As the country experiences industrialization, urbanization, and an increasing need for steadfast power backup, Data center systems have become indispensable for ensuring uninterrupted operations in various sectors.







One of the most important factors is the increasing adoption of cloud computing. Cloud computing services are becoming increasingly popular, as businesses of all sizes look to reduce their IT costs and improve their agility. This is driving demand for data center space, as cloud providers need to build and operate large-scale data centers to support their services. Another factor driving the growth of the South Africa data center market is the increasing use of big data.

The increasing use of big data is driving demand for data center space, as businesses need to store and process large amounts of data. The country's favorable investment climate and several policies in place that are designed to attract foreign investment, including a stable political environment, a strong legal system, and a skilled workforce. These factors make South Africa an attractive destination for data center.



Increasing Power Demand driving the South Africa Data Center market



South Africa is facing an increasing power demand, which is putting a strain on the country's power grid. With the expansion of industries, businesses, and residential areas, there is a significant rise in electricity consumption, leading to an increased need for reliable power backup solutions. This trend has paved the way for the flourishing data center market in South Africa.

The South African economy has been witnessing substantial growth in various sectors, including manufacturing, IT, telecommunications, healthcare, and retail. These industries rely on consistent power supply to guarantee smooth operations and avoid financial losses brought on by power outages. As a result, the need for data center solutions to protect crucial machinery and systems against power outages and voltage variations is expanding.



Furthermore, the development of data centers and the increasing use of digital technology have both had a substantial impact on the nation's expanding need for electricity. Continuous power supply is required for data Centres to guarantee ongoing operation and avoid data loss. In the digital era, data center systems are essential for providing these facilities with dependable backup power.

The necessity for reliable power backup solutions has been further highlighted by the South African country's shaky power infrastructure and regular electricity outages in some areas. Data center systems provide security for critical electronic devices including servers, routers, switches, and communication systems against power fluctuations, voltage spikes, and blackouts.



The need for data center systems has been further fueled by the increasing use of digital technologies, the growth of data centers, and concerns regarding the reliability of the electrical infrastructure. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that the data center industry will expand steadily as the nation continues to build out and modernize its infrastructure.



Growing IT and Telecom Sector will drive South Africa Data Center Market



The IT and telecom sector in South Africa is one of the fastest growing sectors, and it is expending as the internet connectivity improves which is proliferating the demand for Uninterruptible Power Supply (Data Center) systems in the country. As South Africa increasingly embraces digital transformation and experiences a surge in internet connectivity, the IT and telecom sector is becoming a significant contributor to the country's economy.

The demand for dependable power backup solutions is being driven by this quick expansion, which is driving the South African data center industry. With more companies relying on technology-driven procedures for their operations, the South African IT sector is seeing rapid growth. IT infrastructure serves as the foundation for all types of businesses, from microbusinesses to multinational firms.



Furthermore, the growing telecom sector in South Africa is driving the demand for data center systems. With the proliferation of smartphones, the adoption of high-speed internet, and the expansion of digital services, the telecom sector is experiencing exponential growth.

For instance, as of December 2022, the population in the country was over 60.4 million, with an internet penetration rate of over 68%. Over 46% of them are active social media users. The growth of the Telecoms sector is directly fueling growth development in other sectors as companies become more digital and technology driven. T

The increasing investment in data centers is also contributing to the data center market growth in South Africa. According to Africa Data Centres, by 2026, USD5 billion in investments are anticipated to join the African data center sector, with USD3.1 billion of those investments coming from South Africa.



Adoption of IoT and Big Data in South Africa



South African organizations have truly embraced the global boom in big data. Several individuals have placed considerable investments to develop big data capabilities, which are already paying off in terms of increased income, risk avoidance, and efficiency.

Investments in the South Africa data center market are driven by government initiatives such as digitalization, digital health, Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data & IoT adoption, subsea connectivity, cloud computing growth, and investments from local and global data center operators.



In South Africa, there has been a rise in the application of big data analytics by the government and other organizations. Around 60% of businesses in South Africa have embraced big data services, which are emerging as a significant engine for corporate expansion. Several enterprises in South Africa have made investments in Big Data and IoT technology owing to the rising need for smart devices, increasing demand for analytics cloud usage, and the development of wireless networking technologies.



Data center providers could discover new opportunities because of IoT data processing. IoT has the potential to be able to supply workloads and applications that need to be responsive in close to real-time, which is expected to drive the development of edge data centers.

The necessity to store the generated data and the rising demand for big data and Internet of Things (IoT) services have prompted the construction of data centers in South Africa. As a result, there will be possibilities as more businesses, including governments, would employ colocation facilities to store their data.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered South Africa

Competitive Landscape

Digital Parks Africa (PTY) LTD.

MTN (PTY) LTD (MTN GROUP LTD)

Teraco Data Environments (Digital Realty)

Africa Data Centres (Cassava Technologies)

Business Connexion (Pty) Ltd.

Equinix, Inc.

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Vantage Data Centers, LLC

NTT Ltd.

Teraco Data Environments (Pty) Ltd.

Market Segments



Report Scope:



South Africa Data Center Market, By Solution:

IT Infrastructure

General Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Others

South Africa Data Center Market, By Type:

Corporate

Web Hosting

South Africa Data Center Market, By End-User:

Information Technology & Telecom

Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

South Africa Data Center Market, By Region:

Gauteng

KwaZulu-Natal

Western Cape

Eastern Cape

Mpumalanga

Limpopo

North West

Free State

Northern Cape

