Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Declaration of Distributions on Common Stock for the Months Ending January 31, February 29, and March 31, 2024

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. ("Oxford Lane," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") announced today that our Board of Directors declared the following distributions on our common stock as follows:



Month Ending Record Date Payment Date Amount Per Share January 31, 2024 January 17, 2024 January 31, 2024 $0.08 February 29, 2024 February 15, 2024 February 29, 2024 $0.08 March 31, 2024 March 15, 2024 March 29, 2024 $0.08

The Company’s preliminary estimate of its net asset value (“NAV”) per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 is $4.74 to $4.84, which is consistent with the range previously announced by the Company in its unaudited estimate range of NAV per share as of August 31, 2023.

The preliminary financial data included in this press release has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, Oxford Lane Capital Corp.'s management. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has not audited, reviewed, compiled, or applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to the preliminary financial data. Accordingly, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

