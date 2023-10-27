BiomX to Present Data from Ongoing Phase 1b/2a Study Evaluating BX004 for the Treatment of Chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa Pulmonary Infections in Patients with Cystic Fibrosis at the 37th Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that the Company will present data from Part 1 of its ongoing Phase 1b/2a study evaluating the novel phage product candidate, BX004, for the treatment of chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PsA) pulmonary infections in people with cystic fibrosis (“CF”) at the 37th Annual North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference, which is being held November 2-4, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The abstract was selected for an oral presentation at the conference.



The Phase 1b/2a data for BX004 will also be available as an e-poster on the virtual congress platform.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: A phase 1b/2a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study evaluating nebulized phage therapy in cystic fibrosis subjects with chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa pulmonary infection

Session Name: W22-What’s New in Clinical Trials in CF?

Session Date and Time: Friday November 3, 2023, 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM MST

Location: 104 AB (West)

The poster will also be made available on the publications section of the BiomX website on November 3, 2023.

About BX004

BiomX is developing BX004, utilizing its proprietary BOLT platform, for the treatment of CF patients with chronic pulmonary infections caused by P. aeruginosa, a main contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with CF. In September 2021, BX004 was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate a Phase 1b/2a study in CF patients with chronic pulmonary infections caused by P. aeruginosa. BX004 is being developed for the treatment of chronic respiratory infections caused by P. aeruginosa, a main contributor to morbidity and mortality in patients with CF. The Phase 1b/2a trial is composed of two parts. Part 1 of the study evaluated the safety, pharmacokinetics, and microbiologic/clinical activity of BX004 in nine CF patients in a single ascending dose and multiple dose design. Part 2 of the study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of BX004 in at least 24 CF patients randomized to a treatment or placebo cohort in a 2:1 ratio. Results from Part 2 of the trial are expected in November 2023.

About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Safe Harbor

BiomX discusses the potential safety or efficacy of BX004, and the expected timing, design and patient enrollment of Part 2 of the Phase 1b/2a study

