Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2023 Earnings

Ithaca, Michigan, UNITED STATES

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced that net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $1,702,000 or $0.43 per share compared to third quarter 2022 net income of $1,601,000 or $0.40 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 15.42% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 15.72% for the third quarter of 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, net interest income increased by $45,000 or 1.0% compared to the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to a higher net interest margin, partially offset by lower average interest-earning assets. Total loans decreased by $2.5 million or 0.6% year over year, mainly due to a large commercial loan payoff during the third quarter of 2023. Non-interest income decreased by $86,000 or 13.5% primarily due to lower miscellaneous income. Operating expenses slightly increased by $19,000 or 0.6% primarily due to higher miscellaneous expense.

Total assets were $587.8 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $613.1 million at September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of wholesale borrowings with excess liquidity and lower municipal and other public deposits. CEFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Commercial Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes.

Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

        
Selected Financial Data (unaudited):      
 Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Return on Equity (ROE) 15.42%   15.72%   14.77%   19.00% 
Return on Assets (ROA) 1.14%   1.02%   1.06%   1.32% 
Net Interest Margin 3.25%   3.02%   3.25%   3.45% 
        
 September 30,    
  2023   2022     
Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.16%   0.11%     
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 9.49%   8.59%     
Total Risk-based Capital(1) 15.58%   14.74%     
Book Value Per Share$10.73  $9.39     
Market Value Per Share$7.99  $10.75     
(1)Ratios are for Commercial Bank.       
        
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):    
 Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2023   2022   2023   2022 
Interest Income$6,456,258  $5,311,180  $18,812,071  $17,231,375 
Interest Expense 1,886,333   786,229   5,011,890   1,903,293 
Net Interest Income 4,569,925   4,524,951   13,800,181   15,328,082 
Provision for loan losses (217,000)  -   (108,000)  - 
Non-interest income 554,697   641,174   1,542,498   1,717,031 
Operating Expenses 3,263,220   3,243,954   9,723,511   9,518,566 
Income before taxes 2,078,402   1,922,171   5,727,168   7,526,547 
Income tax expense 376,900   321,000   1,012,663   1,357,000 
Net Income$1,701,502  $1,601,171  $4,714,505  $6,169,547 
Net Income per share - diluted$0.43  $0.40  $1.19  $1.56 
Dividends declared$0.14  $0.14  $0.42  $0.42 
        
        
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):      
 September 30,    
  2023   2022     
Assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$42,306,192  $53,518,943     
Time deposits with other banks 4,482,000   9,458,000     
Securities 95,491,438   102,600,641     
Loans 414,449,979   416,905,083     
Allowance for loan losses (3,647,087)  (4,055,878)    
Loans, net 410,802,892   412,849,205     
Premises and equipment, net 8,819,331   8,853,644     
Other assets 25,886,826   25,825,343     
Total Assets$587,788,679  $613,105,776     
        
Liabilities       
Deposits$509,123,260  $540,250,306     
FHLB borrowings 19,000,000   19,000,000     
Trust preferred 13,403,000   13,403,000     
Other liabilities 3,699,482   3,210,208     
Total Liabilities 545,225,742   575,863,514     
        
Equity       
Total Equity 42,562,937   37,242,262     
Total Liabilities and Equity$587,788,679  $613,105,776     
        
 

            











        

            

            
