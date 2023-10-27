Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

| Source: Northway Financial Inc. Northway Financial Inc.

Berlin, New Hampshire, UNITED STATES

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, of $1.6 million, or $0.58 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $4.7 million, or $1.71 per basic common share.

President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “We continue to operate in very uncertain times as the frequency of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve has caused disruption for consumers, businesses, and the banking infrastructure. We continue to be cautious in our lending and aggressive in defending our core deposit base. Actions taken in prior periods are paying off as Year-to-Date Net Interest and Dividend Income is holding steady despite the pressure on our cost of funding. We are maintaining elevated levels of cash balances as a precaution against further industry turmoil. The credit quality of our loan portfolio continues to perform at or better than peers and we are optimistic that this advantage will continue.”

Financial Highlights

  • Total assets were $1.4 billion. Net loans were $956 million, and total deposits were $1.05 billion at September 30, 2023.
  • Total loan portfolio increased $34 million or 3.6% compared to September 30, 2022.
  • Residential mortgage loan balances increased $21 million, or 6%, compared to September 30, 2022.
  • Total deposits decreased $6 million compared to September 30, 2022; however, deposits sourced through wholesale channels increased $92 million.
  • Total time deposits, excluding broker deposits, increased $18 million or 30% when compared to September 30, 2022.
  • Total borrowings increased $66 million to $139 million when compared to September 30, 2022.
  • Year-to-Date Net Income was $4.7 million or $5.9 million higher than September 30, 2022, which reflects the impact of a $5.6 million change in market value of the Bank’s Marketable Equity Securities Portfolio.
  • As of September 30, 2023, the balance of the Marketable Equity Securities portfolio was $3.4 million which was $18 million lower than September 30, 2022, due to the sale of securities.
  • Net Interest and Dividend Income before Provision for Loan Losses was $26.3 million which was unchanged from September 30, 2022.
  • The Year-to-Date Net Interest Margin was 2.67% or .25% lower than the same period in 2022: the result of an increase in the yield on earning assets of .72% offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 1.24%.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.31% compared to 0.21% at September 30, 2022.
  • The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2023, exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of October 26, 2023, was $16.95.
 
Northway Financial, Inc.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
        
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 9/30/2023 9/30/2022
        
Interest and Dividend Income$13,372  $10,302  $38,260  $28,338 
Interest Expense 4,572   1,015   12,002   2,070 
Net Interest and Dividend Income 8,800   9,287   26,258   26,268 
Provision for Loan Losses -   750   -   1,050 
All Other Noninterest Income 1,036   908   3,535   2,338 
Noninterest Expense 7,720   7,957   24,030   24,183 
Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 2,116   1,488   5,763   3,373 
Gain (Loss) on Securities Available-for-Sale, net -   -   -   - 
Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities (199)  (1,805)  (309)  (5,645)
Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,917   (317)  5,454   (2,272)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 305   (304)  744   (1,028)
Net Income (Loss)$1,612  $(13) $4,710  $(1,244)
Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders$1,612  $(13) $4,710  $(1,244)
Earnings per Common Share, Basic$0.58  $-  $1.71  $(0.45)
        


 9/30/2023  12/31/2022  9/30/2022
        
Balance Sheet       
Total Assets$1,357,654  $1,302,602  $1,318,922 
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 74,139   26,520   22,548 
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 261,502   288,576   292,149 
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 3,405   10,586   21,799 
Loans Held-for-Sale -   208   - 
Loans, Net 956,053   918,170   922,587 
Total Liabilities 1,299,301   1,238,166   1,260,084 
Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 763,784   817,305   844,776 
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 138,674   125,257   131,201 
Certificates of Deposit 143,868   119,079   76,331 
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 68,728   78,793   92,258 
Short-Term Borrowings 28,600   55,000   73,000 
Long-Term Borrowings 110,000   -   - 
Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620   20,620   20,620 
Stockholders' Equity 58,353   64,436   58,838 
Profitability and Efficiency       
Net Interest Margin 2.67%  2.90%  2.92%
Yield on Earning Assets 3.86   3.24   3.14 
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 1.54   0.46   0.30 
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding$21.21  $23.42  $21.38 
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 17.42   19.63   17.58 
Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650   2,751,650   2,751,650 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650   2,751,650   2,751,650 
Capital Ratios for the Bank       
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 8.23%  8.15%  8.31%
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 13.91   13.47   12.56 
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 13.91   13.47   12.56 
Total Risk-Based Capital 15.16   14.72   13.81 
            

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and the public sector from its 17 banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

 

            











    

        

        
Contact Data