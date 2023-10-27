Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, of $1.6 million, or $0.58 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $4.7 million, or $1.71 per basic common share.



President and CEO William J. Woodward commented: “We continue to operate in very uncertain times as the frequency of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve has caused disruption for consumers, businesses, and the banking infrastructure. We continue to be cautious in our lending and aggressive in defending our core deposit base. Actions taken in prior periods are paying off as Year-to-Date Net Interest and Dividend Income is holding steady despite the pressure on our cost of funding. We are maintaining elevated levels of cash balances as a precaution against further industry turmoil. The credit quality of our loan portfolio continues to perform at or better than peers and we are optimistic that this advantage will continue.”

Financial Highlights

Total assets were $1.4 billion. Net loans were $956 million, and total deposits were $1.05 billion at September 30, 2023.

Total loan portfolio increased $34 million or 3.6% compared to September 30, 2022.

Residential mortgage loan balances increased $21 million, or 6%, compared to September 30, 2022.

Total deposits decreased $6 million compared to September 30, 2022; however, deposits sourced through wholesale channels increased $92 million.

Total time deposits, excluding broker deposits, increased $18 million or 30% when compared to September 30, 2022.

Total borrowings increased $66 million to $139 million when compared to September 30, 2022.

Year-to-Date Net Income was $4.7 million or $5.9 million higher than September 30, 2022, which reflects the impact of a $5.6 million change in market value of the Bank’s Marketable Equity Securities Portfolio.

As of September 30, 2023, the balance of the Marketable Equity Securities portfolio was $3.4 million which was $18 million lower than September 30, 2022, due to the sale of securities.

Net Interest and Dividend Income before Provision for Loan Losses was $26.3 million which was unchanged from September 30, 2022.

The Year-to-Date Net Interest Margin was 2.67% or .25% lower than the same period in 2022: the result of an increase in the yield on earning assets of .72% offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 1.24%.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.31% compared to 0.21% at September 30, 2022.

The Bank’s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2023, exceeded all well-capitalized ratios as defined under FDIC’s prompt corrective action rules.

The market price of our common stock, as of October 26, 2023, was $16.95.

Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Interest and Dividend Income $ 13,372 $ 10,302 $ 38,260 $ 28,338 Interest Expense 4,572 1,015 12,002 2,070 Net Interest and Dividend Income 8,800 9,287 26,258 26,268 Provision for Loan Losses - 750 - 1,050 All Other Noninterest Income 1,036 908 3,535 2,338 Noninterest Expense 7,720 7,957 24,030 24,183 Net Income Before Gain (Loss) on Securities 2,116 1,488 5,763 3,373 Gain (Loss) on Securities Available-for-Sale, net - - - - Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities (199 ) (1,805 ) (309 ) (5,645 ) Income (Loss) before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 1,917 (317 ) 5,454 (2,272 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 305 (304 ) 744 (1,028 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 1,612 $ (13 ) $ 4,710 $ (1,244 ) Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders $ 1,612 $ (13 ) $ 4,710 $ (1,244 ) Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.58 $ - $ 1.71 $ (0.45 )





9/30/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 1,357,654 $ 1,302,602 $ 1,318,922 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 74,139 26,520 22,548 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 261,502 288,576 292,149 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 3,405 10,586 21,799 Loans Held-for-Sale - 208 - Loans, Net 956,053 918,170 922,587 Total Liabilities 1,299,301 1,238,166 1,260,084 Non Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 763,784 817,305 844,776 Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 138,674 125,257 131,201 Certificates of Deposit 143,868 119,079 76,331 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 68,728 78,793 92,258 Short-Term Borrowings 28,600 55,000 73,000 Long-Term Borrowings 110,000 - - Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Stockholders' Equity 58,353 64,436 58,838 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 2.67 % 2.90 % 2.92 % Yield on Earning Assets 3.86 3.24 3.14 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 1.54 0.46 0.30 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 21.21 $ 23.42 $ 21.38 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 17.42 19.63 17.58 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Capital Ratios for the Bank Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 8.23 % 8.15 % 8.31 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 13.91 13.47 12.56 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 13.91 13.47 12.56 Total Risk-Based Capital 15.16 14.72 13.81

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and the public sector from its 17 banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.