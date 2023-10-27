Organic Foods Market Size to Reach USD 366.66 Billion by 2029 | Comprehensive 223-Page Research Report

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic foods market size was valued at USD 140.46 billion in 2021 and USD 157.48 billion in 2022. The market is expected to reach USD 366.66 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 12.83% during the forecast period. An increasing number of new product launches in the market by key market players is predicted to boost market development. Rising levels of income have allowed consumers to buy such products, which is set to drive market growth. The rapid rate of urbanization is expected to propel the market course. An increasing number of retail sales of organic foods during the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to facilitate market development.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, “Organic Foods Market, 2023-2029.”



Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 12.83% 2029 Value Projection USD 366.66 Billion Organic Foods Market Size in 2022 USD 157.48 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 223 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Product Type

By Category

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Organic Foods Market Drivers Evolving Agriculture Farming to Push the Market Growth Increasing Number of Product Launches to Expand the Global Organic Foods Market Size

Fruits & Vegetables Segment to Lead Owing to Better Taste Compared to Conventional Ones

Based on category, the market is divided into fruits & vegetables, dairy, meat, fish & poultry, frozen & processed foods, cereals & grains, beverages, and others. Fruits & vegetables segment is anticipated to have the largest part due to the presence of various minerals, vitamins, fibers, and antioxidants. Fruits & vegetables have better taste than conventional ones.

Unprocessed Foods to Govern the Segment as they are Rich in Nutrients

On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into processed and unprocessed. Unprocessed organic foods are anticipated to have a main part owing due to their quality which plays a key role in the attracting consumers globally. As these foods are rich in nutrients and tasty, consumers prefer unprocessed foods.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets to Lead the Segment Due to its Expansion in Tier 2 and 3 Cities

Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, online retail stores, and others. Supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to have a major part due to their expansion of the consumer base of tier 2 and 3 cities.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Number of Product Launches to Propel Market Growth

The increasing number of product launches is anticipated to drive the organic foods market growth. The market players have been coming up with various innovative products in various categories such as snacks, infant formulas, confectionaries, beverages, and bakery products which is expected to drive market growth. The increasing popularity of fortified processed foods with organic labels has been getting strong traction in the market. In May 2022, Cocos Organics, a British food company, launched a new dairy-free yogurt alternative enriched with Bifidobacterium BB-12.

However, high prices and the limited shelf life of organic foods are projected to hinder market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Increasing Health Awareness for Organic Foods During Pandemic Supported Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered the health awareness amongst the population for nutrition and health. Key players have been dependent upon raw materials produced in Asia Pacific and South America. The pandemic halted food processing activities and exports due to the effect of the pandemic. In April 2020, Abel & Cole Limited, based in the U.K., reported nearly 25% increase in food orders under the organic category.

Regional Insights

Increasing Animal and Environmental Concerns in Europe to Drive Market Share

Europe is expected to lead the organic foods market share with increasing revenues due to growing environmental and animal welfare concerns for the consumption of organic fruits and vegetables.

North America is anticipated to have noteworthy growth due to the growing awareness of health amongst consumers and increasing product usage. Various countries of the region such as Canada, the U.S., and Mexico have been experiencing increasing demand and preference for such products. According to the Organic Trade Association (OTA), the dollar sales growth of the organic baby food category in the U.S. increased by 11%, and the beverages segment by 8% in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

New Product Offerings by Key Market Players to Make Headway for Market Growth

Key players in the market have been offering a wide range of product offerings, new product launches, and brand loyalty in various developed and developing countries. The players have been introducing products that are innovative in nature and have a wide range, which boosted the market growth. In July 2021, Innerme launched its new website for offering a new range of organic plant-based sports nutrition products across the U.S. The company offers various natural, organic, and plant-based products such as energy drinks, protein shakes, and energy bars.

Key Industry Development

April 2022- Nestlé S.A launched a plant-based organic baby food product called Plant-tastic under its brand Gerber. The new product has a full range of products such as Lil' Crunchies White Bean Hummus, Banana Berry Veggie Smash Pouch, Toddler Snacks, and the Mediterranean Medley Harvest Bowl. These products are available for Walmart and Amazon.

