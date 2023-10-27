Arbor Realty Trust Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

Company Highlights:



Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that has continued to generate strong distributable earnings and dividends GAAP net income of $0.41 per diluted common share Distributable earnings 1 of $0.55 per diluted common share, well in excess of our current dividend, representing a 78% payout ratio Declares cash dividend on common stock of $0.43 per share representing an annualized dividend of $1.72 per share Strong liquidity position with ~$1 billion in cash and liquidity and ~$500 million of restricted cash in replenishable CLO vehicles with a weighted average cost of 1.70% over benchmark rates 2 Agency loan originations of $1.15 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$29.94 billion, up 2% Structured loan originations of $240.2 million and a portfolio of ~$13.12 billion



UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $77.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $62.7 million, or $0.36 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $112.2 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to $105.1 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Fannie Mae $ 721,398 $ 1,079,910 Freddie Mac 339,241 217,884 Private Label 67,965 50,256 FHA 19,215 62,552 SFR-Fixed Rate 2,030 11,837 Total Originations $ 1,149,849 $ 1,422,439 Total Loan Sales $ 1,275,420 $ 1,410,724 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,211,347 $ 1,133,312

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Agency Business generated revenues of $80.8 million, compared to $76.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the GSE/Agency business (excluding private label and SFR) was $17.7 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.48%, compared to $22.2 million and 1.67% for the second quarter of 2023. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $14.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.16% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $16.2 million and 1.43% for the second quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2023, loans held-for-sale was $364.3 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $354.6 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $29.94 billion at September 30, 2023. Servicing revenue, net was $35.5 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $51.4 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $15.9 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg.

Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg.

Fee (bps) Wtd. Avg.

Life (years) Fannie Mae $ 20,463,620 48.3 7.7 $ 20,002,570 48.9 7.7 Freddie Mac 5,184,888 24.2 8.5 5,245,325 24.8 8.8 Private Label 2,371,475 19.2 7.3 2,305,000 19.3 7.5 FHA 1,322,832 14.5 19.9 1,303,812 14.5 20.0 Bridge 305,950 11.2 3.6 299,578 11.1 3.5 SFR-Fixed Rate 287,942 20.1 5.8 290,266 20.0 5.9 Total $ 29,936,707 39.7 8.3 $ 29,446,551 40.1 8.4

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.6 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at September 30, 2023. The Company recorded a $1.6 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the third quarter of 2023. At September 30, 2023, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $34.7 million, representing 0.17% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 92,000 38 % $ 98,530 47 % SFR 140,379 59 % 108,964 52 % 232,379 97 % 207,494 99 % Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 7,779 3 % 1,500 1 % Total Originations $ 240,158 100 % $ 208,994 100 % Number of Loans Originated 42 26 SFR Commitments $ 429,452 $ 200,182 Runoff $ 664,792 $ 685,220





Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 UPB % UPB % Bridge: Multifamily $ 11,421,819 87 % $ 11,887,768 88 % SFR 1,163,648 9 % 1,023,959 8 % Other 205,505 2 % 256,575 2 % 12,790,972 98 % 13,168,302 98 % Mezzanine/Preferred Equity 321,729 2 % 312,812 2 % SFR Permanent 9,694 <1% 10,493 <1% Total Portfolio $ 13,122,395 100 % $ 13,491,607 100 %

At September 30, 2023, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $13.12 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 8.80%, compared to $13.49 billion and 8.76% at June 30, 2023. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 9.12% at September 30, 2023, compared to 9.07% at June 30, 2023.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the third quarter of 2023, excluding loan loss reserves, was $13.40 billion with a weighted average yield of 9.25%, compared to $13.66 billion and 9.19% for the second quarter of 2023.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $15.0 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At September 30, 2023, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $184.1 million. The Company had twelve non-performing loans with a carrying value of $137.9 million, before related loan loss reserves of $12.6 million, compared to seven loans with a carrying value of $122.4 million, before loan loss reserves of $10.1 million at June 30, 2023.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at September 30, 2023 was $11.86 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 7.41% as compared to $12.11 billion and a rate of 7.25% at June 30, 2023.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the third quarter of 2023 was $12.00 billion, as compared to $12.46 billion for the second quarter of 2023. The average cost of borrowings for the third quarter of 2023 was 7.37%, compared to 7.11% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in average cost was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the third quarter of 2023.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2023 to common stockholders of record on November 17, 2023. The ex-dividend date is November 16, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 225-9448 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9708 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ323 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 3, 2023. The replay dial-in numbers are (800) 839-2485 for domestic callers and (402) 220-7222 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo ® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge , CMBS , mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Notes

During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of October 25, 2023.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income $ 336,474 $ 259,778 $ 1,000,159 $ 627,804 Interest expense 229,180 160,452 675,749 350,079 Net interest income 107,294 99,326 324,410 277,725 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 18,619 14,360 55,795 32,526 Mortgage servicing rights 14,109 19,408 48,769 52,287 Servicing revenue, net 35,463 22,744 97,376 64,513 Property operating income 1,450 445 4,261 1,031 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (421 ) (15,909 ) (3,582 ) 10,083 Other income (loss), net 173 (6,014 ) 5,099 (16,061 ) Total other revenue 69,393 35,034 207,718 144,379 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 39,810 38,811 123,518 119,736 Selling and administrative 12,367 13,225 38,574 40,960 Property operating expenses 1,479 366 4,227 1,443 Depreciation and amortization 2,286 2,078 7,297 6,092 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) 1,679 412 12,528 (2,199 ) Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 18,652 2,274 55,047 9,700 Total other expenses 76,273 57,166 241,191 175,732 Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 100,414 77,194 290,937 246,372 Loss on extinguishment of debt (314 ) (3,262 ) (1,561 ) (4,612 ) Income from equity affiliates 809 4,748 20,694 18,507 (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (5,854 ) 374 (19,436 ) (13,166 ) Net income 95,055 79,054 290,634 247,101 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 10,342 31,027 30,612 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6,789 6,002 21,200 19,811 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 77,924 $ 62,710 $ 238,407 $ 196,678 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.42 $ 0.37 $ 1.30 $ 1.21 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 1.28 $ 1.18 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 187,023,395 170,227,553 183,340,149 162,292,235 Diluted 221,328,818 205,865,016 217,457,399 195,529,340 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.43 $ 0.39 $ 1.25 $ 1.14



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 895,298 $ 534,357 Restricted cash 419,158 713,808 Loans and investments, net (allowance credit losses of $184,069 and $132,559) 12,892,796 14,254,674 Loans held-for-sale, net 364,320 354,070 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 392,203 401,471 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance credit losses of $5,943 and $3,153) 155,172 156,547 Investments in equity affiliates 62,795 79,130 Due from related party 211,655 77,419 Goodwill and other intangible assets 92,551 96,069 Other assets 416,741 371,440 Total assets $ 15,902,689 $ 17,038,985 Liabilities and Equity: Credit and repurchase facilities $ 3,391,441 $ 3,841,814 Securitized debt 7,004,634 7,849,270 Senior unsecured notes 1,332,926 1,385,994 Convertible senior unsecured notes 282,428 280,356 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 143,695 143,128 Due to related party 2,170 12,350 Due to borrowers 114,660 61,237 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 69,261 57,168 Other liabilities 320,973 335,789 Total liabilities 12,662,188 13,967,106 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period: 633,684 633,684 Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 shares 6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares 6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares 6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 188,501,642 and 178,230,522 shares issued and outstanding 1,885 1,782 Additional paid-in capital 2,364,395 2,204,481 Retained earnings 104,821 97,049 Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity 3,104,785 2,936,996 Noncontrolling interest 135,716 134,883 Total equity 3,240,501 3,071,879 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,902,689 $ 17,038,985



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other /

Eliminations(1) Consolidated Interest income $ 322,819 $ 13,655 $ - $ 336,474 Interest expense 222,996 6,184 - 229,180 Net interest income 99,823 7,471 - 107,294 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 18,619 - 18,619 Mortgage servicing rights - 14,109 - 14,109 Servicing revenue - 51,363 - 51,363 Amortization of MSRs - (15,900 ) - (15,900 ) Property operating income 1,450 - - 1,450 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net - (421 ) - (421 ) Other income (loss), net 751 (578 ) - 173 Total other revenue 2,201 67,192 - 69,393 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 12,912 26,898 - 39,810 Selling and administrative 5,291 7,076 - 12,367 Property operating expenses 1,479 - - 1,479 Depreciation and amortization 1,114 1,172 - 2,286 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) - 1,679 - 1,679 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) 17,243 1,409 - 18,652 Total other expenses 38,039 38,234 - 76,273 Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates and income taxes 63,985 36,429 - 100,414 Loss on extinguishment of debt (314 ) - - (314 ) Income from equity affiliates 809 - - 809 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 1,078 (6,932 ) - (5,854 ) Net income 65,558 29,497 - 95,055 Preferred stock dividends 10,342 - - 10,342 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 6,789 6,789 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 55,216 $ 29,497 $ (6,789 ) $ 77,924 (1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30, 2023 Structured

Business Agency

Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 499,511 $ 395,787 $ 895,298 Restricted cash 410,056 9,102 419,158 Loans and investments, net 12,892,796 - 12,892,796 Loans held-for-sale, net - 364,320 364,320 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 392,203 392,203 Securities held-to-maturity, net - 155,172 155,172 Investments in equity affiliates 62,795 - 62,795 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 80,051 92,551 Other assets and due from related party 536,789 91,607 628,396 Total assets $ 14,414,447 $ 1,488,242 $ 15,902,689 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 11,800,537 $ 354,587 $ 12,155,124 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 69,261 69,261 Other liabilities and due to related party 323,061 114,742 437,803 Total liabilities $ 12,123,598 $ 538,590 $ 12,662,188



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 77,924 $ 62,710 $ 238,407 $ 196,678 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 6,789 6,002 21,200 19,811 Income from mortgage servicing rights (14,109 ) (19,408 ) (48,769 ) (52,287 ) Deferred tax benefit (2,433 ) (5,407 ) (6,630 ) (7,833 ) Amortization and write-offs of MSRs 18,757 26,555 58,684 81,850 Depreciation and amortization 3,957 2,666 12,310 7,846 Loss on extinguishment of debt 314 3,262 1,561 4,612 Provision for credit losses, net 16,922 2,708 57,437 10,254 Gain on derivative instruments, net 1,002 22,925 2,036 18,472 Stock-based compensation 3,047 3,085 12,141 12,327 Distributable earnings (1) $ 112,170 $ 105,098 $ 348,377 $ 291,730 Diluted distributable earnings per share (1) $ 0.55 $ 0.56 $ 1.74 $ 1.63 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2) 204,016,436 187,049,617 200,185,980 179,174,194





(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company's option for shares of the Company's common stock on a one-for-one basis. (2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding were adjusted to exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company's convertible senior notes principal balance. For the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 17,312,382 and 18,815,399 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 17,271,419 and 16,355,146 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively.

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company's dividends per share.

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings (net of any tax impact), deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The Company's calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.



