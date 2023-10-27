Carotenoids Market Expected to Exceed USD 1.84 Billion by 2027 | In-Depth 164-Page Research Report

Pune, India, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carotenoids market size was USD 1.44 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the surging demand for natural cosmetics and the increasing consumption of food products that include natural carotenoids across the globe.

Carotenoids are naturally occurring pigments that are mostly found in algae, plants, and other photosynthetic bacteria. These pigments result in the red, yellow, and orange colors observed in vegetables, plants, and fruits. With over 600 different types, they primarily act as a type of antioxidant when consumed by humans. They further aid in improving the immune system and ensure good vision when included in the diet.

Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, " Carotenoids Market, 2020-2027."



Leading Players Featured in the Carotenoids Market Research Report are:

Allied Biotech Corporation (Karlsruhe, Germany)

Algatech Ltd. (Ketura, Israel)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Kemin Industries (Delaware, United States)

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Horsholm, Denmark)

DDW The Color House (Louisville, United States)

DOHLER GmbH (Darmstadt, Germany)

FMC Corporation (Pennsylvania, United States)

Novus International Inc. (Missouri, United States)

Sensient Technologies (Wisconsin, United States)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 3.4% 2019 Value Projection USD 1.44 Billion Carotenoids Market Size in 2027 USD 1.84 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 164 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Source

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Carotenoids Market Drivers Increasing Adoption of Nutraceutical Products to Propel Market Growth Growing Demand for Natural Skincare Cosmetics to Surge Demand

What does the Report Include?

The market for report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market that would affect its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Natural Cosmetics to Favor Growth

Synthetic cosmetic products are laced with several toxic substances that often lead to skin anomalies such as skin discoloration, redness, uneven skin tone, and freckles. Owing to the adverse effects of such products, there is a surging demand for natural cosmetic products across the globe. This is compelling the companies and scientists to create new advanced formulations that include natural carotenoids. Additionally, the increasing consumption of food and beverages that include natural substances owing to growing their health benefits is expected to drive the global carotenoids market during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

Animal Feed Held 46.05% Market Share in 2019

The animal feed segment, based on application, is expected to experience a significant growth backed by increasing adoption of carotenoids to manufacture animal feed products for poultry consumption. Additionally, they aid in imparting coloring properties to food products such as shrimp and fish. The segment held a market share of about 46.05% in 2019.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Europe to Remain Dominant; Presence of Established Cosmetics Industry to Spur Demand

Among all the regions, Europe is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global carotenoids market in the forthcoming years. This dominance is attributable to the presence of an established cosmetics industry that is boosting the adoption for natural carotenoids to develop new skincare products in the region.

The market in North America generated USD 368.12 million in 2019 in terms of revenue and is anticipated to showcase an exponential growth. This is ascribable to factors such as the growing adoption of natural food products owing to the several health benefits in countries such as the U.S. in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Launching Innovative Products to Amplify Their Market Positions

The global carotenoids market is consolidated by the presence of major companies such as BASF, Allied Biotech, and Algatech. These companies are focusing on R&D activities to develop innovative carotenoid products and further consolidate their positions in the highly competitive global marketplace. The adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration is anticipated to bode well for market growth in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development:

September 2020 – Lycored announces the launch of Lycocomfort, a non-GMO extract for men that efficiently promotes better sleep and urinary comfort. According to the company, the extract consists of beta-carotene, phtoene, lycopene, and vitamin E sourced from carotenoids-rich oleoresin in tomatoes.

