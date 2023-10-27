Global Therapeutics Vaccine Markets, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2018-2022 & 20232028F

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapeutics Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Therapeutics Vaccine Market was valued at USD 27.81 Billion in 2022, and it is projected to experience robust growth throughout the forecast period, achieving a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.68% and reached USD 48.32 Billion through 2028.

Therapeutics vaccines are a specific type of vaccine designed to treat or mitigate existing diseases rather than solely preventing them. In contrast to conventional preventive vaccines administered to healthy individuals to ward off future infections, therapeutic vaccines are given to those already affected by a disease.

The purpose is to activate the immune system to more effectively target and combat the disease. The increasing awareness of the health benefits linked with therapeutic vaccines is expected to positively influence global market expansion.







Therapeutic cancer vaccines are in development to stimulate the immune system to identify and attack cancer cells. These vaccines can complement other cancer treatments like chemotherapy or radiation therapy. The objective is to enhance the body's inherent defense mechanisms to selectively target and eliminate cancer cells, potentially resulting in improved treatment outcomes.

Therapeutic vaccines also hold promise in addressing chronic infections such as HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. These vaccines aim to amplify the immune response against the infectious agent, aiding the body in managing the infection and minimizing its adverse effects.

The potential applications of therapeutic vaccines could expand with advancements in medical research and technology. However, their effectiveness and usage rely on rigorous scientific exploration and regulatory approval.



Key Market Drivers:

Increasing Disease Burden Drives Market Growth:



The rising burden of various diseases, including cancer, chronic infections, autoimmune disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions, is a major driver for the global therapeutic vaccine market. With a growing number of individuals affected by these diseases, there is a heightened demand for innovative treatment solutions such as therapeutic vaccines. These vaccines offer an alternative approach to addressing underlying causes, offering potential benefits beyond existing treatments.

Advances in Immunology Fuel Market Growth:



Progress in immunology plays a pivotal role in propelling the global therapeutic vaccine market forward by enabling the development of more targeted and effective therapeutic vaccines. Enhanced understanding of immune system functions informs the design and optimization of vaccines. This knowledge is especially crucial for therapeutic vaccines, which aim to trigger immune responses against disease-causing agents like cancer cells or chronic infection pathogens.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure:



Increased healthcare spending significantly contributes to the expansion of the global therapeutic vaccine market. Higher healthcare expenditure supports medical research and development, leading to advancements in therapeutic vaccines. Robust clinical trial programs are essential for bringing new vaccines to market, and increased funding facilitates these trials.

Adequate funding also fosters collaborations among research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and academic centers, driving innovation in therapeutic vaccine development.

Key Market Trends:

Nanotechnology and Drug Delivery:



Nanotechnology and drug delivery innovations are key trends in the global therapeutic vaccine market, offering solutions to enhance vaccine effectiveness and targeted delivery. Nanotechnology allows for the design of novel vaccine formulations that improve stability, bioavailability, and immune responses. Nanoparticles can mimic pathogens or present antigens in ways that activate the immune system more effectively, potentially leading to stronger and longer-lasting immune responses.



Segmental Insights:



Autoimmune disease vaccines dominate the market due to their potential to modulate immune responses in these complex conditions. However, challenges in clinical trials, variable disease progression, and competition from existing treatments impact vaccine development for autoimmune diseases.



Technology Insights:



Allogeneic vaccines hold an advantage over autologous vaccines due to easier manufacturing, standardization, and safety. Allogeneic vaccines can be produced in larger quantities and are more widely available, driving their dominance in the market.

Key Market Challenges:

Scientific Complexity:



The intricate nature of designing and developing vaccines that effectively target specific diseases presents a substantial challenge due to scientific complexity. Various factors related to the immune system, disease characteristics, and vaccine mechanisms contribute to this complexity. Disease-specific vaccine design, immune system variability among individuals, and the selection of suitable antigens are among the challenges faced in vaccine development.



Long Development Timelines:



Long development timelines hinder the rapid availability of new vaccines in the market. This delay impacts patient access to potentially life-saving treatments and allows competing companies to advance similar products more quickly, potentially leading to missed market opportunities. Diseases with rapid progression or critical treatment windows are particularly affected.



Manufacturing Challenges:



Manufacturing complexities affect the production, quality, and scalability of therapeutic vaccines. Ensuring consistent product quality and overcoming challenges in large-scale manufacturing are critical. Variability in manufacturing processes can impact vaccine efficacy and performance. Specialized equipment and facilities may be required for certain therapeutic vaccines, contributing to production challenges.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 178 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $48.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

genus Inc.

Argos Therapeutic Inc.

Celldex Therapeutic Inc. (Avant Immunotherapeutics, Inc.)

Dendreon Corp (Sanpower Group Co., Ltd.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

AstraZeneca PLC

BioNTech SE

Report Scope:



