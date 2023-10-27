Global Retail Analytics Market Analysis Report 2023: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2028

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global retail analytics market size reached US$ 7.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 22.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3% during 2023-2028.

The growing online shopping activities of individuals to avail discounts and save time, increasing adoption of cloud-based retail analytics solutions, and rising digitization of businesses represent some of the key factors driving the market.







At present, the increasing demand for retail analytics to enhance customer retention rates of small and medium-sized businesses represents one of the primary factors influencing the market positively. Besides this, rising online shopping activities of individuals to avail discounts and save time is propelling the growth of the market

. Additionally, the growing digitization of businesses to increase efficiency, reduce operational costs, achieve higher agility, enhance employee morale, and prevent the occurrence of human errors in various labor-intensive tasks is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the rising adoption of cloud-based retail analytics solutions to enhance data security, improve inventory management, and improve disaster recovery processes is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing awareness about the benefits of adopting retail analytics to improve business operations is supporting the market growth.

Moreover, rising preferences of companies to expand their business operations and connect with customers around the world is strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, key market players are developing advanced retail analytics solutions integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide intelligent insights for real-time decision-making.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $22.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

1010data Inc. (Advance Publications Inc.)

Adobe Inc.

Altair Engineering Inc.

Flir Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Information Builders Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com Inc.)

Tibco Software Inc.

Key Market Segmentation



Function Insights:

According to the report, customer management represented the largest segment.

Customer Management

In-store Operation

Strategy and Planning

Supply Chain Management

Marketing and Merchandizing

Others

Component Insights:

According to the report, software accounted for the largest market share.

Software

Services

Deployment Mode Insights:

According to the report, cloud-based accounted for the largest market share.

On-premises

Cloud-based

End User Insights:

According to the report, large enterprises accounted for the largest market share.

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Regional Insights:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

