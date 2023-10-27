Asia Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market Report 2023: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2028

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Duty-Free Retailing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific duty-free retailing market size reached US$ 42.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 65.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2023-2028.







In the Asia Pacific region, the expanding travel and tourism sector along with the rising number of new international routes is primarily driving the market for duty-free retailing. Moreover, the increasing levels of urbanization along with the emergence of low-cost carrier (LCC) airlines are also propelling the sales of duty-free goods in the region.

The market is further driven by the emergence and growth of duty-free stores across international airports and seaports. Moreover, the wide presence of duty-free goods pertaining to country-specific culture and heritage has also attracted numerous international tourists. Additionally, the increasing popularity of duty-free retail stores offering various luxury and premium brands is also driving the market growth.

Rising digitalization along with the increasing penetration of social media marketing strategies has enabled several retailers to promote their exclusive products to the international customers. The wide availability of duty-free goods on e-commerce platforms is also catalyzing the market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Besides this, the growing penetration of self-service stations, such as kiosks, and other interactive sales channels has enabled retailers to overcome linguistic barriers with their customers.



The outbreak of the COVID pandemic, in early 2020, however, has negatively impacted the market for duty-free retailing in the Asia Pacific region. The pandemic resulted in national lockdowns across the region resulting in restrictions in international travel, creating a negative impact on the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $42.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $65.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

China Duty Free (Group) Co. Ltd.

DFS Group Ltd. (LVMH)

Dufry AG

Ever Rich D.F.S. Corporation

Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd.

King Power International Company Limited

Lagardere Travel Retail Pacific (Lagardere Group)

Lotte Duty Free (Lotte Corporation)

Shinsegae DF Inc. (Shinsegae Inc.)

The Shilla Duty Free Shop (Hotel Shilla Co. Ltd.)

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product Type:

Fragrances & Cosmetics

Alcohol & Spirits

Fashion & Accessories

Tobacco Goods

Watches & Jewellery

Confectionary & Fine Food

Electronics

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Airports

Border Shops

Seaports

Onboard Aircraft

Railway Stations

Others

Breakup by Country:

China (including Hong Kong)

South Korea

Japan

India

Singapore

Thailand

Australia

Indonesia

Taiwan

Others

