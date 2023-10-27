Global Tennis Shoes Market Insights Report 2023: Market Aces Growth, Set to Score $2.8 Billion by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tennis Shoes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tennis shoes market size reached US$ 2.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during 2023-2028.







Tennis shoes are athletic footwear with a flexible sole of rubber and synthetic materials. They are made using shock-absorbing materials to provide support and traction during jerky movements. They are supported with extra padding of rubber to bear extra wear and tear. They are utilized for playing tennis on different surfaces, such as glass, concrete, and clay. They offer lateral support to the foot movement and prevent players from rolling on their ankles during swift movements.



At present, the increasing participation of individuals in sports, along with the growing popularity of tennis worldwide, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising adoption of tennis in schools and colleges is encouraging students to participate in tennis tournaments, which is catalyzing the demand for tennis shoes.

Tennis is also becoming popular among health-conscious people as it offers numerous health benefits, such as improved aerobic fitness, increased muscular strength, enhanced flexibility, and boosted cognitive abilities. Besides this, leading manufacturers operating in the industry are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce shoe variants according to the foot type of athletes.

They are also focusing on improving shock absorption technology in the heel and forefoot to prevent injuries and make shoes more comfortable, which is supporting the market growth. Furthermore, the expansion of offline distribution channels, along with the proliferation of online shopping platforms that provide easy availability and discounted prices, is driving the market.

Apart from this, favorable initiatives undertaken by governments of numerous countries to reduce the environmental impact of shoe manufacturing is anticipated to drive the market in the coming years.

