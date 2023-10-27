$12+ Billion Premium Denim Jeans Markets: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premium Denim Jeans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global premium denim jeans market size reached US$ 9.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 12.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2023-2028.
Significant growth in the fashion industry, along with rapid urbanization across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, changing consumer lifestyles and a significant rise in the female workforce participation rate in both developed and emerging economies have contributed to the increasing product demand.
There is shifting consumer preference, especially among the younger population, for cropped, distressed, two-tone, skinny and patched jeans, owing to extensive brand promotions on various social media platforms. In line with this, the proliferation of online retail portals that provide hassle-free shopping experience while offering a wide range of products is also contributing to the market growth.
The emerging trend of utilizing recycled plastics and other materials to manufacture premium and super-premium denim jeans is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the development of customizable and visually appealing product variants and rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- AG Adriano Goldschmied
- Differential Brands Group Inc.
- Dl1961 Premium Denim Inc.
- Ermenegildo Zegna Holditalia
- Gap Inc.
- Guess Inc.
- Kering
- Levi Strauss & Co. LVMH
- Pvh Corp.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Product Type:
- Skinny Jeans
- Straight Jeans
- Wide-leg Jeans
- Flared Jeans
- Others
Breakup by Age Group:
- Baby
- Teenager
- Adults
- Elderly
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Speciality Stores
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Women
- Men
- Children
Breakup by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
