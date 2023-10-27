Physiotherapy Equipment Market to Surpass USD 30.63 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Supportive Government Initiatives | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

“The Physiotherapy Equipment Market was valued at USD 18.96 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.18% from 2023 to 2030, reaching an estimated value of USD 30.63 billion by the end of the forecast period, according to the SNS Insider report.”

Market Overview

Physiotherapy, a vital branch of healthcare, revolves around the use of various specialized equipment designed to aid individuals in their recovery and rehabilitation processes. Physiotherapy equipment encompasses an array of devices specifically engineered to assist healthcare professionals in addressing musculoskeletal issues, injuries, neurological disorders, and chronic pain conditions. These tools are instrumental in enhancing the effectiveness of physiotherapy interventions, ensuring tailored treatment plans for patients of all ages and backgrounds.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

The major players are BTL, EMS Physio Ltd., Dynatronics Corporation, RICHMAR, Performance Health, Storz Medical AG, Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, ITO Co., Ltd., Enraf-Nonius B.V., Whitehall Manufacturing and other players

Market Analysis

Growing awareness about the benefits of physiotherapy and its non-invasive nature has encouraged more people to opt for these treatments. Additionally, improved accessibility to healthcare services, especially in developing regions, has widened the customer base for physiotherapy equipment. Telemedicine and online platforms have further facilitated access to physiotherapy consultations and equipment, contributing to physiotherapy equipment market growth. The increasing incidence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders has led to a surge in demand for physiotherapy equipment. These advanced devices aid in managing pain, restoring mobility, and enhancing the overall quality of life for patients suffering from these ailments. Advancements in technology have revolutionized the physiotherapy equipment landscape. Innovations such as smart sensors, wearable devices, and virtual reality-based rehabilitation systems have enhanced the efficacy of physiotherapy treatments. These cutting-edge technologies offer personalized and interactive therapy experiences, attracting both patients and healthcare providers alike.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 18.96 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 30.63 Bn CAGR CAGR of 6.18% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Physiotherapy Equipment Market Study

The musculoskeletal applications segment to dominate the global market. The segment comprises a diverse range of innovative physiotherapy equipment designed to aid in the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of musculoskeletal disorders. These devices offer targeted solutions, promoting mobility, reducing pain, and enhancing the overall quality of life for patients.

The physiotherapy & rehabilitation centers segment to take lead in the physiotherapy equipment market during the forecast period. Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centers offer a wide spectrum of services, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, aquatic therapy, and specialized sports rehabilitation.

Recent Developments

Hydro Physio , the renowned United Kingdom-based manufacturer of aquatic therapy treadmills, has unveiled its latest hydrotherapy system in the vibrant Middle East market. Hydro Physio's aquatic therapy treadmills are versatile, catering to a wide range of patients, including those recovering from injuries, athletes seeking performance enhancement, and individuals managing chronic conditions.

, the renowned United Kingdom-based manufacturer of aquatic therapy treadmills, has unveiled its latest hydrotherapy system in the vibrant Middle East market. Hydro Physio's aquatic therapy treadmills are versatile, catering to a wide range of patients, including those recovering from injuries, athletes seeking performance enhancement, and individuals managing chronic conditions. Athletico, a leading provider of physical therapy and rehabilitation services, announced today the successful acquisition of Maximum Impact Physical Therapy (MIPT), a renowned network of clinics specializing in occupational therapy, physical therapy, and other specialized therapy services.

Market Dynamics Analysis

One of the primary drivers propelling this market is the growing awareness about the significance of physiotherapy in the overall healthcare spectrum. With an aging population and increasing instances of chronic diseases, the demand for physiotherapy services and related equipment is witnessing a steady rise. Moreover, advancements in technology have led to the development of innovative physiotherapy equipment, enhancing treatment efficiency and patient comfort. However, amidst these drivers, certain restraints and challenges cannot be ignored. Stringent regulatory standards and compliance requirements often hinder the market growth, necessitating manufacturers to invest significantly in research and development for adherence. Additionally, the market faces challenges related to the high cost of advanced physiotherapy equipment, limiting its accessibility in certain regions and demographics. Furthermore, the emergence of low-quality and counterfeit products poses a significant threat, not only to the market stakeholders but also to the patients' safety and well-being. Consequently, stakeholders in the physiotherapy equipment market must navigate through these dynamics with strategic planning and innovation to ensure sustainable growth and the delivery of high-quality, safe, and effective physiotherapy solutions to a diverse global clientele.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market Key Segmentation:

By Product

Equipment Electrotherapy equipment Ultrasound equipment Exercise therapy equipment Heat therapy equipment Cryotherapy equipment Combination therapy equipment Continuous passive motion therapy equipment Shockwave therapy equipment Laser therapy equipment Magnetic pressure therapy equipment Traction therapy Other physiotherapy equipment (hydrotherapy and vacuum therapy)

Accessories Physiotherapy Furnitures Other Accessories (physiotherapy tapes, bandages, braces, and support equipment)



By Application

Musculoskeletal Applications

Neurological Applications

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Applications

Pediatric Applications

Gynecological Applications

Other Applications

By End User

Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Physician Offices

Other End Users

Key Regional Developments

North America is leading in the physiotherapy equipment market. The region is characterized by a robust healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies, and substantial investments in research and development. The United States and Canada lead the way in embracing cutting-edge physiotherapy equipment, with a focus on promoting faster recovery and improving patient outcomes. Europe emerges as a key player in the global market, with countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom at the forefront of technological advancements. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a surge in demand for physiotherapy equipment due to rapid urbanization, increased disposable income, and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Impact of Recession on Physiotherapy Equipment Market Growth

One of the primary consequences of a recession is a decline in consumer spending. In the context of physiotherapy equipment, individuals may delay non-essential healthcare expenditures, affecting the overall demand for physiotherapy devices and tools. The recession has accelerated the adoption of telehealth and remote physiotherapy services. Physiotherapy equipment manufacturers can capitalize on this trend by developing portable, user-friendly devices compatible with tele-rehabilitation platforms. Creating synergies between technology and rehabilitation services not only addresses social distancing concerns but also opens new revenue streams, making healthcare accessible and convenient even during economic challenges.

