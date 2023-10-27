Hairmax® appoints James Reber as Vice President of Global Sales

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hairmax®, the pioneer and global leader in transformation hair growth, has announced the promotion of James Reber as Vice President of Global Sales. With over a decade of experience in CPG with focus on the beauty and medical space, James has successfully expanded Hairmax’s market reach, built lasting partnerships, and driven revenue growth since his hire over a year ago.





Mr. Reber states, "I am both excited and humbled by this opportunity. Working with Hairmax this last year has been a wonderful experience. The demand for hair growth and wellness products has never been greater. I look forward to continuing to grow the Hairmax brand around the globe. With our CEO Ryan Zackon at the helm, we are headed in the right direction!”

James Reber received his BA in International Business from BYU-Idaho and his MBA in Marketing from Utah Valley University. With his deep understanding of global sales strategies, he has the expertise to strengthen the sales organization, streamline operations, and execute a timely channel distribution strategy to increase sales and revenue. Located in Utah, he likes to spend time outdoors hiking and exploring with his wife and two daughters.

Ryan Zackon, CEO of Hairmax, states, "We are thrilled to welcome James in his new role as our Vice President of Global Sales. I am confident that his experience in the beauty and wellness categories will help propel Hairmax to its next stage of growth. His leadership will be invaluable for us, both domestically and globally, solidifying Hairmax as the premium hair growth brand worldwide.

About Hairmax:

Since its founding in 2000, Hairmax has continued to pave the way with an innovative range of laser hair growth devices and hair wellness solutions backed by science. We created a new category in hair restoration with the launch of the Hairmax LaserComb, the first laser phototherapy medical device, which is FDA Cleared for home use to treat hair loss and stimulate hair growth.

To date, Hairmax laser devices have been granted 8 FDA Clearances and have been proven safe & effective in 7 clinical studies, with a 93% success rate. Hairmax laser therapy is drug-free, with no harmful side effects. Hairmax laser devices are ISO certified, CE certified, GMP compliant, and hold 14 Medical Device Licenses worldwide.

Hairmax and its related products are available online at hairmax.com, Amazon, QVC and in prestigious retail stores including Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom Online and is available in over 165 countries.

