Global EDA Tools Market Projected to Reach US$ 22 Billion by 2030 | Market Report and Historical Data Published by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s most recent industry analysis, the Global EDA Tools Market value is estimated at US$ 12.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 8.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.







Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Engineers utilize EDA (Electronic Development Automation) tools to develop and analyze electronic systems and integrated circuits (ICs). These technologies make it easier to create complex electronic designs, from concept to production. EDA tools help with several elements of the design process, including schematic capture, simulation, synthesis, verification, and layout.

EDA tools are becoming increasingly tailored to certain applications (such as automotive, aerospace, or communication systems). This specialization addresses unique industrial requirements, driving the adoption of EDA tools in a variety of industries.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global EDA Tools market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific).

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global EDA Tools market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global EDA Tools market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global EDA Tools Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, IC physical design and verification segment grow significantly and dominate the global EDA tools market. The design and verification of complex integrated circuits (ICs) necessitate the use of advanced EDA tools. The rising need for complicated integrated circuits (ICs) in a variety of applications such as smartphones, data centers, and automotive electronics is propelling this market forward.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 12.2 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 22 billion Growth Rate 8.8% Dominant Segment IC physical design and verification Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Booming automotive, IoT, and AI sectors

Growing emphasis on verification and validation

Globalization of the electronics industry Companies Profiled Altium Limited

Ansys Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Agnisys Inc.

Aldec Inc.

Lauterbach GmbH

Mentor Graphic Corporation

Synopsys Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global EDA Tools market include,

In May 2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. announced plans to migrate some of its electronic design automation workloads for chip design to Google Cloud in order to increase the capabilities of the company's data centers.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global EDA Tools market growth include Altium Limited, Ansys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc., Agnisys Inc., Aldec Inc., Lauterbach GmbH, Mentor Graphic Corporation, Synopsys Inc., and Xilinx Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global EDA Tools market based on type, application and region

Global EDA Tools Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) IC Physical Design and Verification Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM) Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

Global EDA Tools Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Communication Consumer Electronics Automotive Others

Global EDA Tools Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America EDA Tools Market US Canada Latin America EDA Tools Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe EDA Tools Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe EDA Tools Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific EDA Tools Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa EDA Tools Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the EDA Tools Report:

What will be the market value of the global EDA Tools market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global EDA Tools market?

What are the market drivers of the global EDA Tools market?

What are the key trends in the global EDA Tools market?

Which is the leading region in the global EDA Tools market?

What are the major companies operating in the global EDA Tools market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global EDA Tools market?

