Global Solvents Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030 - Green or Eco-Friendly Solvents Poised for High Gains

Global Solvents Market to Reach 37.4 Million Metric Tons by 2030
The global market for Solvents estimated at 28.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 37.4 Million Metric Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Alcohols, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach 13.5 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hydrocarbon Solvents segment is estimated at 0.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4.2 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR
The Solvents market in the U.S. is estimated at 4.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 14.6 Million Metric Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
Featuring a detailed competency profile of 188 global players, this report provides a holistic view of market competition, offering insights on the major influences and players in the solvents industry.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak
- Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025
- Pandemic Affects Growth in Solvents Market
- Key Properties of Solvents
- Classification of Solvents
- Key End-Use Markets of Solvents
- Solvents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)
- An Introduction to Solvents
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Alcohols: The Leading Solvent Type
- Asia-Pacific: An Important Market for Solvents
- Competition
- Market Leaders Sense Brewing Competition from Low-Cost Asian Companies
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Green or Eco-Friendly Solvents Poised for High Gains in the Future
- Rising Adoption of Green Solvents in Various Industries
- Global Green and Bio-Based Solvents Market by Application (in %) for 2020
- Bio-Solvents for Oilfield Applications
- Oxygenated Solvents: Green Credentials Drive Increased Consumption
- Alcohols Continue to Hold Ground as the Most Widely Used Solvents
- Dibasic Esters Set for Healthy Gains
- Aliphatic Solvents Demand Set for Healthy Gains
- Aromatic Solvents: Auto and Construction Industries to Spur Demand
- Paints & Coatings: The Major End-Use Market for Solvents
- Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key Concern
- With Paints & Coatings Taking a Hit Due to the Pandemic, Demand for Solvents Also Remains Affected
- Global Paints & Coatings Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017-2021
- Architectural Coatings: Potential for Solvents Market
- World Architectural Coatings Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2021 & 2027
- Vital Role of Solvents in Adhesives Manufacturing
- Adhesives Demand Slides Amidst the Pandemic, Driving Down Demand for Solvents
- Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Years 2019-2025
- Industrial Cleaning Emerges as a Major Revenue Contributor in the Solvents Market
- Electronic Cleaning Solvents: Banking on the Rise of Electronics Manufacturing
- Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective Performance
- Global Household Cleaners Market: Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
- Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation
- Printing Ink Manufacturing: Use of Solvents Adds Desired Functions
- Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Impacts Growth in Solvents Market
- Global Personal Care Market Growth Outlook (in %) for the Period 2019-2025
- Solvents Find Use for Extraction of Commercial Substances in Food Processing and Packaging Sector
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing and Assembly
- Automotive Production Trends Influence Demand for Solvents
- Automobile Production % YoY Change Across Select Countries: 2020 Vs 2019
- World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
- Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials Play a Critical Part in Aircraft Construction
- Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
- COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E
- Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
- Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process Operations
- Global Metal Stampings, Forgings and Castings Market by Product Segment (in %) for 2020
- Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding
- COVID-19 Impact on the Construction Sector: Implications for Solvents
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents
- Wood Preservation Presents Opportunities for Solvents: Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
- Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation
- Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous Cleaning Systems
- Solvents: A Highly Regulated Industry
- Adverse Effects of Solvents on Human Health and Environment
