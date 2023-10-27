Global Polyolefins Strategic Research Report 2023-2030: Innovative Technologies to Enable Diverse Spectrum of Tailored, Next-Gen Polyolefins, New Approach to Facilitate Up-Cycling of Polyolefin

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyolefins - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Polyolefins Market to Reach $458.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Polyolefins estimated at US$286.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$458.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Furthermore, the dataset breaks down the market into subcategories, including Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Other Types, Film & Sheet, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Profile Extrusion, and Other Applications, with corresponding sales analysis and 16-year perspectives for 2014, 2023, and 2030. Additionally, it offers insights into the percentage breakdown of value sales for different geographic regions, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the global Polyolefins market.

Polyethylene (PE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$226.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polypropylene (pp) segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Polyolefins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$91.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This dataset provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Polyolefins market, focusing on annual sales in US$ Million from 2014 to 2030. It includes recent, current, and future assessments of Polyolefins' market performance across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The dataset offers independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with corresponding percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR). Historical sales data for the years 2014 to 2021 is also provided.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Competitive Scenario

Select Innovations & Advancements

Polyolefins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the Global Polyolefins Market

Analysis by Type

World Polyolefins Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), and Other Types

Analysis by Application

World Polyolefins Market by Application (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Film & Sheet, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Profile Extrusion, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Polyolefins Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2023 & 2030)

World Polyolefins Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2022-2030: Asia-Pacific, China, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

China Remains at the Front & Center of Global Polyolefin-Linked Patterns

Polyolefins: A Prelude

Manufacturing Process

Select Properties of Polyolefins

Different Types of Polyolefins

Key Applications of Polyolefins

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Addressing Unsettling Limitations to Unleash New Avenues for Polyolefin Composites

Trends Laying Strong Foundation for Polyolefin Plant Engineering Movement

Technology Influences Product Quality & Plant Performance

Innovative Technologies to Enable Diverse Spectrum of Tailored, Next-Gen Polyolefins

New Approach to Facilitate Up-Cycling of Polyolefin Waste for Sustainability Push

Sophisticated Technologies to Enable High-Performance Polyolefin Materials & Products

Advanced Properties Making Polyolefins Highly Adaptable

Rising Demand for Films and Sheets to Drive Market Growth

Unabated & Unrelenting Use of Plastics Across Industries, Despite the Growing Urgency of Plastic Pollution, to Sustain Demand for Polyolefins Films and Sheets

Global Plastics Production (In Million Metric Tons) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Robust Demand for Processed Foods Drives Use of Plastic Films in Food Packaging Applications

Demand for Fresh and Safe Food Drives Innovations in High Barrier Films

The Massive Processed Food Industry Offers Opportunities on a Platter for the Use of Plastic Film in Food Packaging Applications: Global Market for Processed Foods (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Strong Demand for Flexible Packaging to Support Market Growth

A Major Application Area for Plastic Films, Flexible Packaging & Its Strong Demand Patterns Opens a Parallel Avenue for Growth in Downstream Processing: Global Opportunity for Flexible Packaging (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027

Rising Demand from Automotive Industry Presents Considerable Growth Opportunities for Polyolefin Market

Shift towards Lightweight Vehicles Bodes Well for Polyolefins

Lightweighting Trend in Auto Parts: Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019

COVID-19 Impact on the Automotive Industry: A Review

Global Automobile Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2011 - 2021

Outlook for 2023 Remains Positive

Adoption of Strict Regulations to Control Emissions Augurs Well for Use of Polyolefins in Auto Industry

Increasing Penetration of EVs: Potential Opportunities for Polyolefins

Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Building & Construction: A Promising Market for Polyolefins

COVID-19 Impacts Near-term Growth Outlook for the Construction Sector

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Use of Polyolefins for Manufacturing Medical Devices and Packaging Witnesses a Surge

Global Medical Devices Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Global Medical Tubing Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Polyethylene Pipes Gain Increasing Acceptance in Natural Gas Transport

Global Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for Years 2018 through 2022

Advancements in Material Grade Benefit Growth of Plastic Pipes

Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure

Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023

Polyethylene: The Preferred Choice in Gas Distribution Pipeline

Strong Pipeline Development Activity Opens Parallel Opportunities for Growth of Oil & Gas Pipelines: Global Pipeline Development by Region (In Km) as of the Year 2022

Growing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure Strengthens the Business Case for Oil & Gas Pipes: Global Capital Cost of Pipelines Under Development as of the Year 2022 (IN US$ Billion)

Need for Durable Recreational and Sports Goods & Equipment Augurs Well for Polyolefins Market

Global Sports Equipment Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Polyolefins Gain in Consumer Electronics Market

Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity for Plastics Market: Consumer Electronics Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

