Global Coriolis Meters Business Analysis Report 2022-2023 & 2030: Upswing in Deep Water Exploration and Oil & Gas Activities to Create Demand

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coriolis Meters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Coriolis Meters Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Coriolis Meters estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Liquids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Gas segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $490.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.2% CAGR



The Coriolis Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$490.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$512.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Coriolis Meters

Coriolis Meters Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Rise in Global Energy Needs and Ensuing Demand for Coriolis Meters Shapes Market Growth

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion ToE) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040)

Coriolis Meters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Coriolis Meter: A Versatile Flow Measurement Tool for Challenging and Critical Industrial Applications

Inherent Operational and Technical Benefits of Coriolis Flowmeters Augment Demand in Process Industries

Industry Approvals Vital to Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Exploration Investments Support Demand for Coriolis Meters

Global Oil & Gas Upstream CAPEX (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2019 & 2020

Rise in Drilling Activities and Ensuing Need for Wellhead Flow Measurement to Spur Demand for Coriolis Flowmeters: Total Number of Wells Drilled (In Thousands) for the Years 2016-2020

Upswing in Deep Water Exploration Activities to Create Demand for High-Pressure Coriolis Flowmeters

Buttressed by Lower Drilling Costs and New Fields Scheduled to Come Online, Steady Increase in Deepwater Oil Production Bodes Well: Global Deepwater Oil Production (In Million Barrels Per Day) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020

Global Investment Growth (in %) by Supply Segment: 2019

Oil & Gas Industry's Shift towards Large Diameter Pipelines Fuels Development of Larger Coriolis Flowmeters

Larger Capacity Coriolis Flowmeters to Address High Volume Applications

Increase in Oil Prices: Favorable Prospects for Coriolis Flowmeters Market

Spot Crude Oil Prices ($/barrel) in Select Countries for the Years 2015 through 2018

Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel) for the Years 2010 through 2019

Growing Adoption of Coriolis Technology in Custody Transfer of Oil and Gas

Advantages of Coriolis Meters for Custody Transfer Applications

Coriolis Meters Find Use in Multi-Phase Flow Metering in Offshore Pipelines

High-Pressure Chemical Injection: A Prominent Application

Opportunities Abound for Coriolis Meters in the Natural Gas Sector

Led by US, Robust Production of Natural Gas Amplify Demand for Coriolis Flowmeters in Measuring Wet Gas Flows: Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Meters) by Country for 2018

Reference Standards for Gas Flow Measurement

Coriolis Flowmeters for Gas Flow Measurement Applications: Advantages and Disadvantages

Coriolis Meters Best for LNG Custody Transfer Application

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry: Enabling Accurate Flow Measurements

Coriolis Flowmeters Enable Measurement of Liquids with Entrained Gas

Coriolis Meters in Food & Beverage Industry: Need for Accurate Flow Measurements Drives Growth

Innovations & Advancements Accelerate Growth in Coriolis Meters Market

Advances in Flowmeter Technology Spur Development of Coriolis Meters with New Generation Capabilities

New Diagnostic Tools Enable Real-Time Verification of Coriolis Flowmeters and Increase Efficiency in Asset Maintenance

Emergence of Large Line Size Coriolis Flowmeters for Bulk Fluid Transfer Applications

Two-Wire Devices Better Coriolis Flow Meter Functionality

Drawbacks of Coriolis Flowmeters to Challenge Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 38 Featured)

ABB (Switzerland)

AW-Lake Company (USA)

Azbil Corporation (Japan)

Brooks Instrument (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)

Liquid Controls LLC (USA)

Malema Engineering Corp. (USA)

Rheonik Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/colzbi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.