Global Affective Computing Strategic Analysis Report 2023: High Emotional Quotient, ML, Leveraging the Ability to Power Deep Learning Strategies, Likely to Augment Affective Computing Landscape

Global Affective Computing Market to Reach $434.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Affective Computing estimated at US$63 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$434.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

It delves into the Affective Computing market's performance, applications in software and hardware, and its role in industries like Market Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Automotive, and Other End-Uses. Additionally, it includes historical data for the years 2020 through 2030.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.6% CAGR and reach US$223.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hardware segment is estimated at 25.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.7% CAGR



The Affective Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 36.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Affective Computing market, breaking it down by geographic regions, software and hardware components, and various end-uses. It offers insights into annual sales figures in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR) for each segment. The dataset covers geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.4% and 18.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.6% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Affective Computing: Entering an Era of Emotional Devices

Widening the Application Scope

Spectacular Rise on the Cards for Affective Computing Market

Review of Market Challenges

Opinion Mining: A Significant Challenge in Affective Computing

Affective Computing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Affective Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus Grows on Advanced Computational Devices with High Emotional Quotient

Machine Learning, Leveraging the Ability to Power Deep Learning Strategies, Likely to Augment Affective Computing Landscape

'Emotional' Technology to Find Broader Adoption in Business Arena

Digital Marketing: A High-Growth Area

Growing Focus on Neuromarketing, the Marketing Approach Powered by Neuroscience, to Widen Prospects for Affective Computing

Affective Computing in E-Commerce - A Long Way to Go

Global Retail e-commerce Sales (in US$ Billion): 2016 -2025

Media & Entertainment Industry Seeks to Leverage Affective Computing in Building Unique Promotion Strategies

Market Senses Significant Opportunities Coming in its way in Automotive Industry

Novel Tools Come to Fore in the Automotive Affective Computing Domain

Affectiva Rolls Out Affectiva Automotive AI, the Multi-Modal In-Cabin AI Sensing Solution

Kia and MIT Media Lab to Develop Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving (READ) Tool for Automotive Use

Role of 'Emotion AI Systems' on Personal Devices Transformation

Mobile Affective Computing - An Evolving Area of Research

Growing Market for Wearables Bodes Well for Affective Computing Market: Global Wearables Shipments (in Billion Units): 2016-2025

Proliferation of Smartphones Buoys Development of Affective Computing Technologies

Rise in Smartphone Ownership Offers New Avenues for Growth: Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Billion): 2016-2021

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in%): 2018 & 2025

Advances in Affective Computing Technologies Vital to Seamless Human-Robot Interactions

Affective Computing Emerges as an Important Tool for e-Learning

Global e-Learning Market (in US$ Billion): 2016-2025

Affective Computing Buoys Application of AI in Transforming the Healthcare Landscape

