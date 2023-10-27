Global Affective Computing Strategic Analysis Report 2023: High Emotional Quotient, ML, Leveraging the Ability to Power Deep Learning Strategies, Likely to Augment Affective Computing Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Affective Computing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Affective Computing Market to Reach $434.2 Billion by 2030
The global market for Affective Computing estimated at US$63 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$434.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
It delves into the Affective Computing market's performance, applications in software and hardware, and its role in industries like Market Research, Media & Advertising, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Automotive, and Other End-Uses. Additionally, it includes historical data for the years 2020 through 2030.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 29.6% CAGR and reach US$223.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Hardware segment is estimated at 25.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.7% CAGR
The Affective Computing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 36.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Affective Computing market, breaking it down by geographic regions, software and hardware components, and various end-uses. It offers insights into annual sales figures in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR) for each segment. The dataset covers geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.4% and 18.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.6% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Affective Computing: Entering an Era of Emotional Devices
- Widening the Application Scope
- Spectacular Rise on the Cards for Affective Computing Market
- Review of Market Challenges
- Opinion Mining: A Significant Challenge in Affective Computing
- Affective Computing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Affective Computing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Focus Grows on Advanced Computational Devices with High Emotional Quotient
- Machine Learning, Leveraging the Ability to Power Deep Learning Strategies, Likely to Augment Affective Computing Landscape
- 'Emotional' Technology to Find Broader Adoption in Business Arena
- Digital Marketing: A High-Growth Area
- Growing Focus on Neuromarketing, the Marketing Approach Powered by Neuroscience, to Widen Prospects for Affective Computing
- Affective Computing in E-Commerce - A Long Way to Go
- Global Retail e-commerce Sales (in US$ Billion): 2016 -2025
- Media & Entertainment Industry Seeks to Leverage Affective Computing in Building Unique Promotion Strategies
- Market Senses Significant Opportunities Coming in its way in Automotive Industry
- Novel Tools Come to Fore in the Automotive Affective Computing Domain
- Affectiva Rolls Out Affectiva Automotive AI, the Multi-Modal In-Cabin AI Sensing Solution
- Kia and MIT Media Lab to Develop Real-time Emotion Adaptive Driving (READ) Tool for Automotive Use
- Role of 'Emotion AI Systems' on Personal Devices Transformation
- Mobile Affective Computing - An Evolving Area of Research
- Growing Market for Wearables Bodes Well for Affective Computing Market: Global Wearables Shipments (in Billion Units): 2016-2025
- Proliferation of Smartphones Buoys Development of Affective Computing Technologies
- Rise in Smartphone Ownership Offers New Avenues for Growth: Number of Smartphone Users Worldwide (in Billion): 2016-2021
- Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in%): 2018 & 2025
- Advances in Affective Computing Technologies Vital to Seamless Human-Robot Interactions
- Affective Computing Emerges as an Important Tool for e-Learning
- Global e-Learning Market (in US$ Billion): 2016-2025
- Affective Computing Buoys Application of AI in Transforming the Healthcare Landscape
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 57 Featured)
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Apple, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Cognitec Systems GmbH
- eyeSight Technologies
- Elliptic Laboratories AS
- HumanZyme, Inc.
- Affectiva
- Noldus Information Technology
- Kairos AR, Inc.
- AdMobilize LLC
- Emoshape Inc.
- Logic Pursuits, LLC (captemoa")
