Global Data Historian Business Report 2023: Analytics Receives New Significance as IoT Ecosystems Evolve & Data Growth Spirals

Global Data Historian Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Data Historian estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The dataset further dissects the market into segments like Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance, and more, with corresponding revenue analysis and 16-year perspectives for 2014, 2023, and 2030. It also covers specific industry sectors such as Data Centers, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Marine, Oil & Gas, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp, and Other End-Uses, offering detailed revenue insights for each.

Production Tracking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$390.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Environmental Auditing segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $285.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR



The Data Historian market in the U.S. is estimated at US$285.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$239.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This dataset presents a detailed analysis of the global Data Historian market, focusing on annual sales figures in US$ Thousand from 2014 to 2030. It also includes recent, current, and future assessments of Data Historian's market performance in various geographic regions, such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, with annual revenue projections in US$ Thousand from 2022 to 2030 and corresponding percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR). Additionally, historical revenue data for the years 2014 to 2021 is provided.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

The report grants you an exclusive peek into the backstage of prominent competitors like IBM Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., and ABB Ltd, among others.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Insight into Data Historian

Evolution of Data Historians into Data Infrastructure

Outlook

Oil & Gas Industry Holds the Largest Share

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration (2017-2025): Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion

Asia-Pacific to Foster Fastest Growth

Data Historian Becomes Distributed

Data Historian - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Data Historian Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IIoT and the Changing Relevance of Data Historian

Growing Investments in IoT by Manufacturing Firms Turns the Focus on Making IoT Deliver Business Value Via Analytics: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2025

Process Historians Aid Digital Transformation

Historian Emerges as an Useful Tool for Production Tracking

Predictive Analytics Leverage Data Historian

Analytics Receives New Significance as IoT Ecosystems Evolve & Data Growth Spirals, Making Aggregation & Analysis Buzzwords for IoT Success & Value Creation: Global Market for Data Analytics (In US$ Billion) by Type for the Years 2018 and 2023

Advantages of Predictive Maintenance by % Share

Machine Learning Emerges as an Evolving Application Platform

Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Sets the Demand for Data Historian

Massive Volumes of Big Data Generated by IoT Accelerates the Criticality of Big Data Analytics and Technologies to Create Real World IoT Benefits: Global IoT Big Data (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2015, 2018 and 2020

Strong Growth of Smart Manufacturing Concepts to Drive the Importance of Big Data in Predictive Asset Maintenance, Supply Chain/Inventory Planning, Energy Management & Process Management: Global Market for Smart Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 32 Featured)

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Company

Cognizant Technology Solutions U.S. Corporation

Honeywell Process Solutions (HPS)

Open Systems International, Inc.(OSI)

Aspen Technology, Inc.

ICONICS, Inc.

Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH

OSIsoft, LLC

Aveva Group PLC

Inductive Automation

Open Automation Software

