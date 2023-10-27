Intuitive language-learning app Qlango gears up for relaunch with new exciting features

Maribor, Slovenia, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The intuitive language-learning application Qlango is now back better than ever, offering results-focused language exposure to users. As one of the top five most popular language learning apps with more than 1,000,000 registered users worldwide, Qlango is dedicated to offering only the best features that have never been seen in other applications.

Qlango currently supports 45 languages, including Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, Dutch, English (American and British), French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Latin, Macedonian, Norwegian, Persian, Russian, Slovenian, Spanish, Turkish, Ukrainian, and more.

With Qlango, users can learn languages from any other language they prefer. The leading language-learning app offers five difficulties, 2,797 lessons, and 8,866 examples, making the learning process smooth-sailing for users, especially beginners starting with zero knowledge about the language they wish to learn. It is also worth noting that Qlango supports multiple languages up to level B2, and users can expect more levels and languages over time.

Qlango company logo

One of the many things that make Qlango stand out is its unique design, which encourages users to answer in nothing other than their target language. Marko Pozarnik, the CEO of Qlango, commented, "We designed the app in a way that users need not waste their time answering in a language they already know. They can only answer in the language they're learning, and that makes all the difference in the learning process." Fundamentally, Qlango resulted from Pozarnik's pursuit of finding the best application to help him learn different languages. After trying more than a hundred language-learning apps himself, the CEO identified areas of improvement in terms of app features and developed Qlango in 2016.

Aside from employing a target language-only approach, Qlango allows users to select their own difficulty level in addition to providing suggestions based on user data. This allows users to assess their progress and start on the level that works best for them. Another brilliantly helpful feature of this app is that it focuses on teaching the most used phrases in every language with two examples to accompany them, helping users in everyday conversations. "One issue I encountered while trying all these language-learning apps is that they use words and phrases that we don't even use in day-to-day conversations, and Qlango resolves that," Pozarnik remarked.

Qlango implements a unique hint system. Suppose the user inputs a wrong answer. Qlango would then provide hints (i.e., one letter at a time) to help the user guess the correct one before proceeding to the next item. Even when all hints were given, showing all the letters of the correct answer, the user must still write it down. Moreover, all the questions the user used hints for will reappear until they answer them without a hint. This meticulous approach has been proven and tested to make language learners absorb the material thoroughly.

Because Qlango recognizes that people learn differently, users can set the program to their needs. This means they can choose their learning method (e.g., learning only the words or words with examples) and way of answering questions (e.g., multiple choice, writing an answer by dictation, finding pairs, etc.).

Other notable features of Qlango include improved spaced repetition, separate word dictation, emphasis on nouns and genders, and a weekly plan that users can utilize to control their progress regularly. Ultimately, Qlango is set to help users gain a significant competitive advantage for professional and career advancement, improve their learning skills and test scores, improve their mental health, and welcome new life opportunities.

Media Contact

Name: Marko Pozarnik

Email: Marko@Qlango.com



