Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Research Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030 - Rising Incidence of Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolisms Spurs Demand

Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030
The global market for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters estimated at US$783.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
This dataset provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for medical devices related to venous thromboembolism and inferior vena cava (IVC) filters. It covers various aspects, including retrievable and permanent devices, treatment of venous thromboembolism, prevention of pulmonary embolism, and IVC filters.
Retrievable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Permanent segment is estimated at 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$167.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
The data includes recent, historic, and future sales figures, along with percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR), for different geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
Additionally, a 15-year perspective table offers insights into the percentage distribution of value sales across regions for specific years (2015, 2023, and 2030). This dataset is valuable for understanding market trends and performance in the field of medical devices for venous thromboembolism and IVC filters.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- Medical Equipment & Supplies Market COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal
- COVID-19 Impact: Inferior Vena Cava Market to Regain Momentum after Brief Hiatus
- Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Conditions Drives Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market
- Retrievable Inferior Vena Ceva Filters Constitute the Largest Segment
- Select FDA Approved Retrievable IVC Filters
- Permanent Filters Hold a Significant Share
- Select FDA Approved Permanent IVC Filters
- The US Holds Commanding Position in Global Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market
- Developing Regions to Present Increased Growth Opportunities
- Hospitals Account for an Enviable Market Share
- End-use Analysis
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Share of Leading Players in Global Inferior Vena Cava Filter Market: 2019
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Incidence of Deep Vein Thrombosis Drive Demand for Inferior Vena Cava Filters
- Increasing Incidence of Pulmonary Embolism Spurs the Need for Inferior Vena Cava Filters
- Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Propels the Market Growth
- Growing Aging Population Enhances the Need for Inferior Vena Cava Filters
- Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
- Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years
- Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Propels the Demand for Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Expanding Indications for IVC Filters
- Significant Decrease in IVC Filter Implantations post FDA Safety Communication
- Innovative Approaches for IVC Filter Placements/Retrievals
- Technological Advances to Buoy Installations
- Expensive Nature of Devices & Low Awareness Inhibit Growth
