Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Research Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030 - Rising Incidence of Deep Vein Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolisms Spurs Demand

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters estimated at US$783.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This dataset provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for medical devices related to venous thromboembolism and inferior vena cava (IVC) filters. It covers various aspects, including retrievable and permanent devices, treatment of venous thromboembolism, prevention of pulmonary embolism, and IVC filters.

Retrievable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Permanent segment is estimated at 7.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $311.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR



The Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$311.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$167.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

The data includes recent, historic, and future sales figures, along with percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR), for different geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Additionally, a 15-year perspective table offers insights into the percentage distribution of value sales across regions for specific years (2015, 2023, and 2030). This dataset is valuable for understanding market trends and performance in the field of medical devices for venous thromboembolism and IVC filters.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 7.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022

Medical Equipment & Supplies Market COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal

COVID-19 Impact: Inferior Vena Cava Market to Regain Momentum after Brief Hiatus

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Conditions Drives Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market

Retrievable Inferior Vena Ceva Filters Constitute the Largest Segment

Select FDA Approved Retrievable IVC Filters

Permanent Filters Hold a Significant Share

Select FDA Approved Permanent IVC Filters

The US Holds Commanding Position in Global Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market

Developing Regions to Present Increased Growth Opportunities

Hospitals Account for an Enviable Market Share

End-use Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Leading Players in Global Inferior Vena Cava Filter Market: 2019

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Deep Vein Thrombosis Drive Demand for Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Increasing Incidence of Pulmonary Embolism Spurs the Need for Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Propels the Market Growth

Growing Aging Population Enhances the Need for Inferior Vena Cava Filters

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth for Select Countries in Number of Years

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Propels the Demand for Inferior Vena Cava Filters Market

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Expanding Indications for IVC Filters

Significant Decrease in IVC Filter Implantations post FDA Safety Communication

Innovative Approaches for IVC Filter Placements/Retrievals

Technological Advances to Buoy Installations

Expensive Nature of Devices & Low Awareness Inhibit Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 10 Featured)

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Rex Medical LP

Lifetech Scientific Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f7xfu7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.