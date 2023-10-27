Global Wheel Loaders Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $57.9 Billion by 2030 from $35.8 Billion in 2022 - Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wheel Loaders - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Wheel Loaders Market to Reach $57.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Wheel Loaders estimated at US$35.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The dataset further breaks down the market into subcategories, including Construction, Agriculture, and Other Applications, with corresponding sales analysis and 16-year perspectives for 2014, 2023, and 2030. Additionally, it offers insights into the percentage breakdown of value sales for different geographic regions, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the global Wheel Loaders market and its applications across various industries.

Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$34.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Agriculture segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Wheel Loaders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This dataset presents a comprehensive analysis of the global Wheel Loaders market, focusing on annual sales in US$ Million from 2014 to 2030. It includes recent, current, and future assessments of Wheel Loaders' market performance across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The dataset provides independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with corresponding percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR). Historical sales data for the years 2014 to 2021 is also included.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Wheel Loaders Market

Competition

Wheel Loaders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Wheel Loaders Manufacturers and Different Models

A Prelude to Wheel Loaders

Wheel Loaders Types

Wheel Loader Models and their Functions

Wheeled Loader Features

Potential Hazards of Wheel Loaders and Safety Protocols

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Increasing Infrastructure Investments Drive the Global Wheel Loaders Market

Regional Market Analysis

Recent Developments in the Wheel Loader Market

Some of the latest offerings of companies include:

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recovery in the Construction Industry to Boost Demand for Industrial Pumps

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028

Planned Construction Projects as Bright Spot in 2023

Expanding Road Infrastructure Presents Growth Opportunities

US Construction Outlook

United States Housing Units Starts: 2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)

Wheeled loader Innovations

Choosing Wheel Loaders

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth

With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Demand for Wheel Loaders

Shortage of Labor and Rising Farmworker Wages Drive Demand for Automated Wheel Loaders

Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Agricultural Machinery

Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major Opportunities for Wheel Loaders Vendors

Grains Trade Worldwide

Global Grains Trade Worldwide

Mechanized Farm Tools and Equipment Emerge as Critical Components for Improving Agricultural Efficiency

Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries

Strong Going Forward for Metals & Mining Industry amid Headwinds to Drive Demand

Wheel Loaders with Advanced Technology

New Improvements in Wheel Loader Technology

Liebherr Unveils Novel Wheel Loaders

New Technology in Wheeled Loader Buckets

Hybrid Electric Drive Technology - A History of Heavy Equipment Innovation that Continues Today

Compact Wheel Loaders Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Significance of Buckets in Wheel Loaders

Smart Technologies Employed by Wheel Loaders

Wheel Loader Market Offer More Efficient and Smarter Solutions

Wheel Loader Operators use Apps to Perform Better

Latest Features in Present Wheel Loader Models

The Emergence of Pure Electric Loaders

China Adopts Electric Wheeled Loaders

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 120 Featured)

AB Volvo

Case Construction Equipment

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Doosan Bobcat

Hyundai Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd.,

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Larsen & Toubro Limited.

Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd.

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtwknk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.