Global Wheel Loaders Industry Report 2023: Market to Reach $57.9 Billion by 2030 from $35.8 Billion in 2022 - Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth

Global Wheel Loaders Market to Reach $57.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Wheel Loaders estimated at US$35.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The dataset further breaks down the market into subcategories, including Construction, Agriculture, and Other Applications, with corresponding sales analysis and 16-year perspectives for 2014, 2023, and 2030. Additionally, it offers insights into the percentage breakdown of value sales for different geographic regions, allowing for a comprehensive understanding of the global Wheel Loaders market and its applications across various industries.
Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.7% CAGR and reach US$34.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Agriculture segment is estimated at 5.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Wheel Loaders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
This dataset presents a comprehensive analysis of the global Wheel Loaders market, focusing on annual sales in US$ Million from 2014 to 2030. It includes recent, current, and future assessments of Wheel Loaders' market performance across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The dataset provides independent analysis of annual sales in US$ Million for the years 2022 through 2030, along with corresponding percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR). Historical sales data for the years 2014 to 2021 is also included.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Recovery in the Construction Industry to Boost Demand for Industrial Pumps
- Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2020-2028
- Planned Construction Projects as Bright Spot in 2023
- Expanding Road Infrastructure Presents Growth Opportunities
- US Construction Outlook
- United States Housing Units Starts: 2015-2021 (Housing Units in Thousands)
- Wheeled loader Innovations
- Choosing Wheel Loaders
- Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Fresh Wave of Growth
- With Population Growing and Demand for Food Rising, the Need to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Drives Demand for Wheel Loaders
- Shortage of Labor and Rising Farmworker Wages Drive Demand for Automated Wheel Loaders
- Contracting Agricultural Labor Drives Demand for Agricultural Machinery
- Growing Agricultural Trade Worldwide to Create Major Opportunities for Wheel Loaders Vendors
- Grains Trade Worldwide
- Global Grains Trade Worldwide
- Mechanized Farm Tools and Equipment Emerge as Critical Components for Improving Agricultural Efficiency
- Percentage of Mechanization in Agriculture in Select Countries
- Strong Going Forward for Metals & Mining Industry amid Headwinds to Drive Demand
- Wheel Loaders with Advanced Technology
- New Improvements in Wheel Loader Technology
- Liebherr Unveils Novel Wheel Loaders
- New Technology in Wheeled Loader Buckets
- Hybrid Electric Drive Technology - A History of Heavy Equipment Innovation that Continues Today
- Compact Wheel Loaders Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Significance of Buckets in Wheel Loaders
- Smart Technologies Employed by Wheel Loaders
- Wheel Loader Market Offer More Efficient and Smarter Solutions
- Wheel Loader Operators use Apps to Perform Better
- Latest Features in Present Wheel Loader Models
- The Emergence of Pure Electric Loaders
- China Adopts Electric Wheeled Loaders
