Global Load Banks Industry Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $390.6 Million by 2030 - Growing Electricity Consumption, Investments in T&D Equipment & New Utilities Foster Grounds for Growth

Global Load Banks Market to Reach $390.6 Million by 2030



The global market for Load Banks estimated at US$293.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$390.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Furthermore, there is a 16-year perspective provided, showcasing the percentage distribution of value sales across regions for specific years (2014, 2023, and 2030). The data extends to diverse applications, such as Power Generation and T&D (Transmission & Distribution), Oil & Gas, Marine, Defense & Aerospace, Data Centers, and Other Applications, offering insights into how Load Banks perform in different industries and regions.

Power Generation and T&D, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$146.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Oil & Gas segment is estimated at 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $47.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Load Banks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$47.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$92.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

This dataset comprises a comprehensive analysis of the global Load Banks market, spanning from 2014 to 2030. It includes tables presenting annual sales figures, recent, historic, and future sales analysis, as well as percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR) for various geographic regions.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Focus on Quality & Reliability of Emergency Power Sources Amid Energy Shortages & Outages Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Load Banks

Elevated Coal Prices in 2023 Although Lower than the Previous Year Will Mean that Power Outages Will Continue to Linger On, Strengthening the Business Case for Load Banks: Global Coal Prices Per Tonne (In US$) for Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023

Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month, Worldwide by Region: 2022

Global Economic Update

Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Load Banks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Load Banks: Overview, Types and Benefits

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Electricity Consumption, Rising Investments in T&D Equipment & New Utilities Create a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Load Banks

As Electricity Demand Rises Amid Increasing Power Stability Issues, Load Banks Will Become Crucially Important in Ensuring Reliability of T&D Equipment, Grid Electrical Infrastructure & Backup Power Systems: Global Electricity Consumption (In Exajoules) for Years 2020, 2025. 2030, 2035, 2040, 2045 and 2050

Robust Demand for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Opens a Parallel Growth Avenue for Load Banks

More Number of UPS Systems Sold Means Testing Their Reliability With Load Banks Will Become More Commonplace & an Accepted Best Practice in UPS Maintenance: Global Market for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Investments in Datacenter Construction and Equipment Bodes Well for the Growth of Load Banks

Growing Investments in Datacenter Construction & Datacenter Equipment Amplifies the Use Case Scenarios for Load Banks: Global Market for Datacenter Construction & Datacenter Equipment (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Industrial Automation Paves the Way for Use of Load Banks in the Manufacturing Industry

Increased Spending on Industrial Automation Sets the Stage for Rapid Proliferation & Use of Load Banks in Validating Power and Electrical Infrastructure in Smart Factories: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2023, 2025, 2027. 2029 and 2032

Load Banks in Oil and Gas Industry Grows in Popularity. Here's Why

Load Banks Enhance Adoption of Renewable Energy

Innovations Ranging from AI, IoT to Sustainability Continue to Spur Growth in the Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 67 Featured)

Air+ Mak Industries, Inc.

Cannon Load Bank, Inc.

Coudoint S.A.S.

Eagle Eye Power Solutions, LLC

Mosebach Manufacturing Company

Ohmite Mfg. Co.

Om Industries

Power House Manufacturing Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Sephco Smartload Banks

Shenzhen Sikes Electric Co., Ltd.

Simplex, Inc.

Testek Solutions

Vanjen Group, LLC

