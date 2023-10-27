Global Massage Chair Market to Reach $4.9 Billion by 2028, Driven by Rising Demand for Stress Relief and Therapeutic Benefits

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Massage Chair Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global massage chair market has reached a substantial size, with a valuation of US$ 3.5 Billion in 2022. Market analysts anticipate further growth, with projections suggesting that the market will reach US$ 4.9 Billion by 2028. This growth is expected to be driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the period 2023-2028.

A massage chair is an upholstered armchair with a recliner back designed for massaging various body parts, including the head, neck, shoulders, back, arms, and hands. These chairs employ a combination of motors, gears, heating pads, airbags, and other components to provide a variety of massage techniques. Advanced massage chairs often include additional features such as Bluetooth connectivity, adjustable foot and armrests, remote control, and massage pillow pads.

Massage chairs offer numerous therapeutic benefits, including stress reduction, relief from joint aches, back pain reduction, improved blood circulation, alleviation of acid reflux, enhanced metabolism, and relaxation. As a result, massage chairs find widespread use across diverse sectors, including hospitality, retail, healthcare, residential, and commercial.

Market Trends

The high prevalence of work-related stress and busy consumer lifestyles has driven the need for stress-relieving and relaxing solutions. Increasing consumer awareness of the therapeutic benefits of massage therapies for pain and stress relief is spurring demand for massage chairs. The market is also benefiting from the growing popularity of massage therapies such as aromatherapy, acupressure, and physiotherapy, which offer complementary services.

Growing health concerns among consumers have led to increased demand for massage chairs to stimulate blood circulation, relieve pain, relax muscles, and trigger the release of hormones such as endorphins and serotonin. Rising disposable income levels and improved living standards have boosted sales of luxury and high-end products like massage chairs. The wide availability of massage chairs across various distribution channels, along with the rise of e-commerce platforms, has further accelerated product sales.

Key Market Segmentation

The comprehensive report provides an analysis of key market trends within sub-segments of the global massage chair market. Forecasts are presented at the global, regional, and country levels for the period from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on factors including conventional/robotic, product type, end-use, and distribution channel:

Breakup by Conventional/Robotic:

Conventional

Robotic

Breakup by Product Type:

Inversion Massage Chairs

Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

Targeted Massage Products

Others

Breakup by End-Use:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Online

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

North America United States Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Chile Peru Others



Competitive Landscape

The industry's competitive landscape features key players such as Bodyfriend, Cozzia USA, Daito Denki Kogyo Co., Ltd., Family Inada Co. Ltd, Fujiiryoki, Human Touch, Infinity, Kahuna Massage Chair, Luraco, Ogawa, OSIM International Ltd, Panasonic, and Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global massage chair market performed so far, and what are the future prospects?

What are the key regional markets for massage chairs?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global massage chair market?

What is the market segmentation based on conventional/robotic?

What is the market segmentation based on product type?

What is the market segmentation based on end-use?

What is the market segmentation based on the distribution channel?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global massage chair market, and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 149 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxike1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment