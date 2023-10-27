Rising Awareness and Stringent Guidelines Drive Demand for Surgical Site Infection Control Products

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Site Infection Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical site infection control market has demonstrated robust growth, achieving a significant market size of US$ 4.4 billion in 2022. Market experts anticipate continued expansion, with the market poised to exceed US$ 5.7 billion by 2028. This growth trajectory is set to exhibit a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Understanding Surgical Site Infection Control

Surgical site infection (SSI) control encompasses various practices and measures implemented to prevent infections among patients during their hospital stay. SSIs typically occur after surgery in the operated area, potentially leading to complications such as poor wound healing and extended hospitalization. Effective SSI control is crucial, as these infections can be severe and affect tissues, organs, or implants.

Commonly used SSI control products include surgical drapes, gloves, hair covers, disinfectants, skin preparation solutions, scrubs, and medical nonwovens. These products are increasingly important across the healthcare sector as they help prevent infections, enhance patient care quality, and improve surgical outcomes and success rates.

Market Trends

SSI control products play a crucial role in reducing hospital stays, avoiding revision surgeries, and minimizing patient discomfort. As a result, the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections is the primary driver of market growth. Additionally, increasing awareness about SSIs and a greater focus on infection prevention through proper control measures are bolstering the demand for these products.

The significant rise in chronic conditions such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and cardiovascular diseases due to factors like an aging population, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy dietary habits is further accelerating the adoption of SSI control products. Favorable initiatives by governing and non-governing agencies worldwide, including the introduction of stringent guidelines and training programs for infection control practices, are also contributing to market growth. Integration of SSI control products with advanced technologies, improving healthcare infrastructure, and ongoing research and development activities are additional factors shaping a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation

The publisher offers a comprehensive analysis of key trends within sub-segments of the global surgical site infection control market. Market forecasts are available at the global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2028. The market is categorized based on product, infection type, surgery type, and end user:

Breakup by Product:

Antibiotic Prophylaxis Products

Wound Care Dressings

Surgical Drapes

Surgical Clippers

Antiseptics and Disinfectants

Wound Irrigation Products

Others

Breakup by Infection Type:

Superficial Incisional SSI

Deep Incisional SSI

Organ or Space SSI

Breakup by Surgery Type:

Cesarean Section

Gastric Bypass

Cataract Surgery

Dental Restoration

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Insights:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has been meticulously examined, featuring key players such as 3M Company, Ansell Limited, Becton Dickinson and Company, bioMerieux SA. (Institut Merieux), Covalon Technologies Ltd., GAMA Healthcare Ltd., Getinge AB (Carl Bennet AB), Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Prescient Surgical, Steris Corporation, among others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Performance of the global surgical site infection control market to date and future projections.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global surgical site infection control market.

Key regional markets and their dynamics.

Market breakdown based on product, infection type, surgery type, and end user.

Key driving factors and challenges in the industry.

Competitive landscape and key players in the market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

