Investments and Mergers Reshaping the Competitive Landscape in Ready Mix Concrete – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) is a type of concrete that is manufactured in a batching plant, according to a set engineered mix design, and then delivered to construction sites in a ready-to-use condition. It is a highly convenient and efficient solution for concrete production, as it eliminates the need for on-site mixing, reduces labor requirements, and ensures the consistency and quality of the concrete mix.

Rapid urbanization and increasing infrastructure development worldwide are driving the demand for Ready Mix Concrete Market . This trend is especially prominent in emerging economies where new construction projects are abundant.

Key Highlights –

In August 2021, ACC, one of the leading cement producers, launched four new ready-mix concrete products -- ECOPact, ACC Thermofillcrete, ACC Suraksha NX Antiwashout Concrete and ACC ADMIX -- during the Covid pandemic. Suraksha NX ACC Customers can pour concrete using anti-washout concrete without being concerned about their foundation's high water table. Even when poured on surfaces with a high water content, the product mix maintains the desired qualities of concrete and sets up quickly—in about two hours.

Analyst View –

The use of Ready Mix Concrete reduces on-site labor requirements, decreases the need for equipment for mixing and handling raw materials, and minimizes construction delays. This results in cost savings and increased construction efficiency. Ready Mix Concrete is produced in controlled conditions, ensuring uniform quality and consistency across all batches. This is crucial for projects with specific structural or architectural requirements.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Production - Onsite and Offsite

By Application - Commercial, Residential, Infrastructure, and Industrial Utilities Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

ACC Limited

Vicat SA

Lafarge S.A.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

Barney & Dickenson, Inc.

W. Sidley, Inc.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Italcementi S.p.A.

UltraTech Cement Limited

Holcim Ltd.

HeidelbergCement AG.

Ready Mix Concrete Market growth:

Construction Industry Expansion: The construction industry's continuous growth, especially in emerging markets, is a primary driver of the ready mix concrete market. Increasing urbanization, infrastructure development, and a growing population necessitate the use of ready mix concrete for efficient and high-quality construction.

Ready Mix Concrete Market future outlook:

Sustainable Construction: Sustainability will continue to be a significant driver of the ready mix concrete market. The demand for eco-friendly and low-carbon concrete mixes will increase as regulations and consumer preferences prioritize environmental considerations.

Other related Reports:

