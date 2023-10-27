DEADLINE ALERT for TNDM, LESL, PACW, DOCN: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM)

Class Period: August 3, 2022 – November 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants: (1) failed to adequately account for the potential impact of the release of Omnipod 5 and the impact of that product on the Company’s revenue; (2) deliberately misled investors regarding the impact of Omnipod 5 on revenue; (3) misled investors by creating the false impression that the factors which led to the decreased sales guidance in August – competition, COVID, and inflation – had not been adequately controlled for and were, in fact, improving; (4) deliberately misled investors when stating that the second half of 2022 had been adequately predicted; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)

Class Period: February 5, 2021 – July 13, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s growth was caused by customers over purchasing products to stockpile in case of a chemical shortage; (2) such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth; (3) the Company took advantage of chemical shortages by urging customers to stock up on the products because Leslie’s could not “guarantee availability” of chemicals in the future; and (4) any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW, PACWP)

Class Period: February 28, 2022 – May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 10, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PacWest had understated the impact of interest rate hikes on PWB, a smaller bank with excessive concentration in specific industries; (2) accordingly, the Company had overstated the stability and/or sustainability of its deposit base; (3) as a result, PacWest was exceptionally vulnerable to excessive deposit flows and/or a liquidity crisis; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN)

Class Period: February 16, 2023 – August 25, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2023

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants lacked the skills and experience to assess complicated tax matters and therefore did not design or maintain effective controls over the Company’s accounting for income taxes; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

