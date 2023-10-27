Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings (unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts.

FENTON, Mich., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $3,775 and $10,845 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “September 2023 marked the 125th anniversary of The State Bank. As one of the largest Michigan-based community banks, we are proud to serve our local communities by providing families, small businesses and commercial customers with safe, sound, and expert financial advice and solutions. We are committed to upholding these core operating principles, which have driven our success over the past 125 years and will continue to power our performance into the future.”

“Despite continued pressure on funding costs, as a result of the rapid growth of interest rates over the past year and a half, and significant competition for deposits, I am encouraged by how our team has responded to maintain solid operating performance throughout 2023. For the 2023 third quarter, net interest income after the provision for credit losses increased 1.7% to $13.0 million, from the same quarter a year ago, reflecting the benefits of our profitable financial model and stable asset quality. We also continue to strengthen our balance sheet and I am pleased with the progress we made during the quarter improving our capital ratios and reducing our loan-to-deposit ratio from second quarter levels – even as gross loans and total assets increased over the past three months. While we expect rates to remain high into 2024, we are focused on continuing to support our customers, strengthening our balance sheet, and maintaining solid levels of profitability,” concluded Mr. Justice.

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
INCOME STATEMENT DATA         
Interest income$20,416  $19,553  $18,679  $17,782  $15,726 
Interest expense 7,757   6,469   5,335   3,645   1,738 
Net interest income 12,659   13,084   13,344   14,137   13,988 
Provision for loan losses (309)  205   236   847   1,231 
Noninterest income 2,338   2,460   2,328   1,949   2,395 
Noninterest expenses 10,594   11,320   10,633   9,781   10,143 
Federal income tax expense 937   793   959   1,094   1,000 
Net income$3,775  $3,226  $3,844  $4,364  $4,009 
PER SHARE         
Earnings$0.85  $0.73  $0.87  $0.99  $0.91 
Dividends$0.10  $0.10  $0.10  $0.09  $0.09 
Tangible book value(1)$27.64  $27.16  $26.64  $26.22  $25.22 
Quoted market value         
High$23.74  $21.21  $24.10  $23.40  $25.20 
Low$19.10  $18.70  $21.10  $21.60  $23.00 
Close(1)$23.74  $19.35  $21.31  $22.20  $23.00 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS         
Return on average assets 0.86%  0.76%  0.92%  1.06%  1.02%
Return on average shareholders' equity 11.27%  9.89%  12.32%  14.01%  12.96%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.14%  10.67%  13.34%  15.21%  14.10%
Efficiency ratio 70.64%  72.83%  67.85%  60.80%  61.91%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.92%  4.85%  4.75%  4.57%  4.27%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.66%  2.35%  2.02%  1.42%  0.75%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.05%  3.25%  3.40%  3.63%  3.79%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)         
Total investment securities$109,543  $117,563  $122,995  $125,049  $129,886 
Gross loans$1,483,720  $1,472,288  $1,457,173  $1,436,166  $1,350,851 
Allowance for credit losses$15,400  $15,400  $15,220  $13,000  $12,200 
Total assets$1,744,939  $1,718,819  $1,749,073  $1,688,863  $1,588,592 
Total deposits$1,401,797  $1,380,192  $1,353,918  $1,332,883  $1,345,209 
Borrowed funds$201,050  $200,550  $259,050  $222,350  $116,600 
Total shareholders' equity$132,902  $130,690  $128,247  $126,087  $121,630 
Net loans to total deposits 104.75%  105.56%  106.50%  106.77%  99.51%
Common shares outstanding 4,466,221   4,460,053   4,453,951   4,439,725   4,434,937 
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES         
Total assets$1,739,510  $1,706,147  $1,687,175  $1,637,191  $1,558,040 
Earning assets$1,646,848  $1,617,593  $1,595,605  $1,544,880  $1,464,233 
Interest bearing liabilities$1,156,835  $1,105,807  $1,072,417  $1,016,876  $917,888 
Total shareholders' equity$132,860  $130,860  $126,495  $123,567  $122,695 
Total tangible shareholders' equity$123,349  $121,274  $116,834  $113,810  $112,829 
Earned common shares outstanding 4,437,415   4,427,890   4,421,584   4,413,710   4,408,399 
Unvested stock grants 26,668   29,916   29,007   24,460   24,460 
Total common shares outstanding 4,464,083   4,457,806   4,450,591   4,438,170   4,432,859 
ASSET QUALITY         
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.24%  0.16%  0.19%  0.16%  0.12%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.23%  0.16%  0.17%  0.15%  0.12%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.04%  1.05%  1.04%  0.91%  0.90%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans(0.03)%  %  %  %  %
Provision for loan losses to QTD average gross loans(0.02)%  0.01%  0.02%  0.06%  0.10%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)         
Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.59%  11.31%  11.08%  10.87%  10.96%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.51%  10.23%  10.02%  9.95%  10.07%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.53%  9.25%  9.04%  8.96%  9.04%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.58%  8.55%  8.47%  8.58%  8.91%
          
(1)At end of period         


The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the nine months ended (unaudited):

 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 9/30/2019
INCOME STATEMENT DATA         
Interest income$58,648  $41,438  $35,161  $34,355  $32,465 
Interest expense 19,561   3,122   2,091   4,952   6,469 
Net interest income 39,087   38,316   33,070   29,403   25,996 
Provision for loan losses 132   2,258   (218)  4,652   899 
Noninterest income 7,126   7,997   11,092   15,190   6,034 
Noninterest expenses 32,547   30,870   27,815   23,939   19,808 
Federal income tax expense 2,689   2,616   3,328   3,271   2,297 
Net income$10,845  $10,569  $13,237  $12,731  $9,026 
PER SHARE         
Earnings$2.45  $2.39  $2.86  $2.73  $1.94 
Dividends$0.300  $0.270  $0.240  $0.225  $0.210 
Tangible book value(1)$27.64  $25.22  $26.53  $23.50  $20.37 
Quoted market value         
High$24.10  $29.25  $27.40  $26.00  $21.00 
Low$18.70  $23.00  $21.90  $12.55  $20.05 
Close(1)$23.74  $23.00  $25.75  $16.93  $21.00 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS         
Return on average assets 0.85%  0.95%  1.36%  1.45%  1.27%
Return on average shareholders' equity 11.15%  11.71%  14.55%  15.79%  12.73%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.03%  12.75%  15.00%  16.40%  13.35%
Efficiency ratio 70.43%  66.66%  62.98%  53.68%  61.84%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.84%  3.99%  3.83%  4.12%  4.81%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.35%  0.49%  0.37%  0.93%  1.43%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.23%  3.69%  3.60%  3.52%  3.85%
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)         
Total investment securities$109,543  $129,886  $138,476  $78,179  $62,351 
Gross loans$1,483,720  $1,350,851  $1,015,177  $1,060,885  $826,597 
Allowance for credit losses$15,400  $12,200  $10,500  $10,100  $5,413 
Total assets$1,744,939  $1,588,592  $1,329,300  $1,284,845  $978,046 
Total deposits$1,401,797  $1,345,209  $1,144,291  $1,061,470  $801,101 
Borrowed funds$201,050  $116,600  $50,000  $96,217  $69,000 
Total shareholders' equity$132,902  $121,630  $124,809  $114,081  $99,142 
Net loans to total deposits 104.75%  99.51%  87.80%  98.99%  102.51%
Common shares outstanding 4,466,221   4,434,937   4,569,935   4,691,142   4,658,722 
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES         
Total assets$1,710,941  $1,485,489  $1,297,657  $1,171,415  $950,749 
Earning assets$1,620,015  $1,391,179  $1,230,553  $1,116,861  $903,192 
Interest bearing liabilities$1,111,687  $858,600  $748,472  $711,449  $606,912 
Total shareholders' equity$130,068  $120,704  $121,659  $107,711  $94,815 
Total tangible shareholders' equity$120,482  $110,792  $117,991  $103,712  $90,394 
Earned common shares outstanding 4,428,963   4,425,818   4,630,709   4,665,951   4,641,084 
Unvested stock grants 28,530   25,462   21,088   13,966   9,907 
Total common shares outstanding 4,457,493   4,451,280   4,651,797   4,679,917   4,650,991 
ASSET QUALITY         
Nonperforming loans to gross loans (1) 0.24%  0.12%  0.82%  0.07%  0.11%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (1) 0.23%  0.12%  0.63%  0.06%  0.09%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans (1) 1.04%  0.90%  1.03%  0.95%  0.65%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans(0.03)%  0.05%  0.02%  0.03%  %
Provision for loan losses to YTD average gross loans 0.01%  0.19% (0.02)%  0.44%  0.11%
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)         
Total capital to risk weighted assets 11.59%  10.96%  13.63%  15.57%  14.42%
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 10.51%  10.07%  12.64%  14.40%  13.73%
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 9.53%  9.04%  11.33%  12.77%  11.96%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.58%  8.91%  10.21%  9.86%  11.22%
          
(1)At end of period         


Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

 Quarter to Date
 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Net income$3,775  $3,226  $3,844  $4,364  $4,009 
Acquisition related items (net of tax)         
Accretion on purchased loans          (20)  (20)
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 60   60   60   85   85 
Amortization on acquired time deposits          (21)  (21)
Other acquisition related expenses              
Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 60   60   60   44   44 
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)         
Proxy contest related expenses    413          
Prepayment penalties collected (29)  (95)  (9)  (61)  (119)
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (29)  318   (9)  (61)  (119)
Adjusted net income from operations$3,806  $3,604  $3,895  $4,347  $3,934 
          
Net interest income$12,659  $13,084  $13,344  $14,137  $13,988 
Accretion on purchased loans          (25)  (25)
Prepayment penalties collected (37)  (120)  (12)  (77)  (150)
Amortization on acquired time deposits          (27)  (27)
Adjusted net interest income$12,622  $12,964  $13,332  $14,008  $13,786 
          
PERFORMANCE RATIOS         
Based on adjusted net income from operations         
Earnings per share$0.86  $0.81  $0.88  $0.98  $0.89 
Return on average assets 0.87%  0.85%  0.94%  1.05%  1.00%
Return on average shareholders' equity 11.37%  11.05%  12.49%  13.96%  12.72%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.24%  11.92%  13.52%  15.15%  13.83%
Efficiency ratio 70.31%  69.51%  67.41%  60.62%  62.02%
          
Based on adjusted net interest income         
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.91%  4.82%  4.75%  4.54%  4.22%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.66%  2.35%  2.02%  1.41%  0.74%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.04%  3.22%  3.40%  3.60%  3.74%
          


 Year to Date September 30 Variance
  2023   2022  Amount %
Net income$10,845  $10,569  $276  2.61%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)       
Accretion on purchased loans    (60)  60  (100.00)%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 180   254   (74) (29.13)%
Amortization on acquired time deposits    (63)  63  (100.00)%
Other acquisition related expenses    213   (213) (100.00)%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax) 180   344   (164) (47.67)%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)       
Proxy contest related expenses 413      413  N/M
Prepayment penalties collected (133)  (329)  196  (59.57)%
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) 280   (329)  609  (185.11)%
Adjusted net income from operations$11,305  $10,584  $721  6.81%
        
Net interest income$39,087  $38,316  $771  2.01%
Accretion on purchased loans    (76)  76  (100.00)%
Prepayment penalties collected (169)  (416)  247  (59.38)%
Amortization on acquired time deposits    (80)  80  (100.00)%
Adjusted net interest income$38,918  $37,744  $1,174  3.11%
        
PERFORMANCE RATIOS       
Based on adjusted net income from operations       
Earnings per share$2.55  $2.39  $0.16  6.69%
Return on average assets 0.88%  0.95%   (0.07)%
Return on average shareholders' equity 11.62%  11.72%   (0.10)%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 12.55%  12.77%   (0.22)%
Efficiency ratio 69.06%  66.20%   2.86%
        
Based on adjusted net interest income       
Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.83%  3.94%   0.89%
Rate on interest bearing liabilities 2.35%  0.48%   1.87%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.22%  3.64%   (0.42)%
        


Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
  Average
Balance 		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		 Average
Yield /
Rate		  Average
Balance 		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		 Average
Yield /
Rate		  Average
Balance 		  Tax
Equivalent
Interest 		 Average
Yield /
Rate
Interest earning assets                 
Total loans$1,477,343  $19,170 5.15% $1,470,156  $18,725 5.11% $1,294,302  $15,004 4.60%
Taxable investment securities 101,549   397 1.55%  107,256   418 1.56%  121,704   443 1.44%
Nontaxable investment securities 12,670   70 2.19%  13,253   73 2.30%  14,517   79 2.27%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 43,865   594 5.37%  15,552   208 5.36%  28,384   160 2.24%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,421   199 6.91%  11,376   143 5.04%  5,326   54 4.02%
Total earning assets 1,646,848   20,430 4.92%  1,617,593   19,567 4.85%  1,464,233   15,740 4.27%
                  
Nonearning assets                 
Allowance for credit losses (15,503)      (15,220)      (11,478)    
Premises and equipment, net 15,210       15,363       16,315     
Accrued income and other assets 92,955       88,411       88,970     
Total assets$1,739,510      $1,706,147      $1,558,040     
                  
Interest bearing liabilities                 
Interest bearing demand deposits$416,500  $3,230 3.08% $380,224  $2,619 2.76% $318,771  $818 1.02%
Savings deposits 290,939   429 0.59%  306,195   434 0.57%  371,020   126 0.13%
Time deposits 248,389   2,280 3.64%  175,607   1,303 2.98%  102,472   121 0.47%
Borrowed funds 201,007   1,818 3.59%  243,781   2,113 3.48%  125,625   673 2.13%
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,156,835   7,757 2.66%  1,105,807   6,469 2.35%  917,888   1,738 0.75%
                  
Noninterest bearing liabilities                 
Noninterest bearing deposits 435,398       455,123       505,435     
Accrued interest and other liabilities 14,417       14,357       12,022     
Shareholders' equity 132,860       130,860       122,695     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,739,510      $1,706,147      $1,558,040     
Net interest income (FTE)  $12,673     $13,098     $14,002  
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)    3.05%     3.25%     3.79%
                  


 


 Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022
 Average
Balance		 Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield / Rate		 Average
Balance		 Tax
Equivalent
Interest		 Average
Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets           
Total loans$1,464,959  $55,749 5.09% $1,198,290  $39,586 4.42%
Taxable investment securities 106,158   1,250 1.57%  131,792   1,324 1.34%
Nontaxable investment securities 13,403   227 2.26%  15,511   254 2.25%
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 24,484   955 5.21%  41,440   229 0.74%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 11,011   515 6.25%  4,146   93 3.00%
Total earning assets 1,620,015   58,696 4.84%  1,391,179   41,486 3.99%
            
Nonearning assets           
Allowance for credit losses (15,290)      (11,068)    
Premises and equipment, net 15,342       16,650     
Accrued income and other assets 90,874       88,728     
Total assets$1,710,941      $1,485,489     
            
Interest bearing liabilities           
Interest bearing demand deposits$385,316  $7,927 2.75% $283,828  $1,140 0.54%
Savings deposits 312,762   1,336 0.57%  367,920   359 0.13%
Time deposits 196,838   4,595 3.12%  118,320   448 0.51%
Borrowed funds 216,771   5,703 3.52%  88,532   1,175 1.77%
Total interest bearing liabilities 1,111,687   19,561 2.35%  858,600   3,122 0.49%
            
Noninterest bearing liabilities           
Noninterest bearing deposits 455,069       489,631     
Accrued interest and other liabilities 14,117       16,554     
Shareholders' equity 130,068       120,704     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,710,941      $1,485,489     
Net interest income (FTE)  $39,135     $38,364  
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)    3.23%     3.69%
            

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023
 Compared To Compared To Compared To
 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2022
 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to
  Volume   Rate  Net  Volume   Rate  Net  Volume   Rate  Net
Changes in interest income                 
Total loans$171  $274  $445  $2,257  $1,909  $4,166  $9,614  $6,549  $16,163 
Taxable investment securities (19)  (2)  (21)  (215)  169   (46)  (361)  287   (74)
Nontaxable investment securities (1)  (2)  (3)  (7)  (2)  (9)  (30)  3   (27)
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 385   1   386   122   312   434   (188)  914   726 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1   55   56   89   56   145   255   167   422 
Total changes in interest income 537   326   863   2,246   2,444   4,690   9,290   7,920   17,210 
                  
Changes in interest expense                 
Interest bearing demand deposits 276   335   611   318   2,094   2,412   545   6,242   6,787 
Savings deposits (75)  70   (5)  (179)  482   303   (96)  1,073   977 
Time deposits 637   340   977   376   1,783   2,159   476   3,671   4,147 
Borrowed funds (704)  409   (295)  535   610   1,145   2,691   1,837   4,528 
Total changes in interest expense 134   1,154   1,288   1,050   4,969   6,019   3,616   12,823   16,439 
Net change in net interest income (FTE)$403  $(828) $(425) $1,196  $(2,525) $(1,329) $5,674  $(4,903) $771 
                  


 Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Total earning assets4.92% 4.85% 4.75% 4.57% 4.27%
Total interest bearing liabilities2.66% 2.35% 2.02% 1.42% 0.75%
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)3.05% 3.25% 3.40% 3.63% 3.79%
          


 Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Interest income$20,416 $19,553 $18,679 $17,782 $15,726
FTE adjustment 14  17  17  17  18
Total interest income (FTE) 20,430  19,570  18,696  17,799  15,744
Total interest expense 7,757  6,469  5,335  3,645  1,738
Net interest income (FTE)$12,673 $13,101 $13,361 $14,154 $14,006
          

Noninterest Income

 Three Months Ended
 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Service charges and fees         
Trust and investment services$572  $583  $549 $505  $546 
ATM and debit card income 568   570   531  559   553 
Service charges on deposit accounts 244   224   218  245   270 
Total 1,384   1,377   1,298  1,309   1,369 
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 164   198   161  24   36 
Changes in the fair value of MSR 119   (8)  107  (129)  207 
Net gain on sales of commercial loans    95         
Change in fair value of equity investments (28)  (16)  15  2   (39)
Other         
Mortgage servicing fees 398   406   406  415   427 
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 181   178   172  175   172 
Other 120   230   169  153   223 
Total 699   814   747  743   822 
Total noninterest income$2,338  $2,460  $2,328 $1,949  $2,395 
          
Memo items:         
Residential mortgage operations$681  $596  $674 $310  $670 


 Nine Months Ended
September 30		 Variance
  2023   2022  Amount %
Service charges and fees       
Trust and investment services$1,704  $1,602  $102  6.37%
ATM and debit card income 1,669   1,615   54  3.34%
Service charges on deposit accounts 686   757   (71) (9.38)%
Total 4,059   3,974   85  2.14%
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans 523   701   (178) (25.39)%
Changes in the fair value of MSR 218   959   (741) (77.27)%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans 95      95  N/M
Change in fair value of equity investments (29)  (118)  89  (75.42)%
Other       
Mortgage servicing fees 1,210   1,306   (96) (7.35)%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance 531   506   25  4.94%
Other 519   669   (150) (22.42)%
Total 2,260   2,481   (221) (8.91)%
Total noninterest income$7,126  $7,997  $(871) (10.89)%
        
Memo items:       
Residential mortgage operations$1,951  $2,966  $(1,015) (34.22)        %
        

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity in 2023. While a majority of our residential mortgage loans originated have been portfolio loans, we have been actively selling residential mortgage loans into the secondary market, resulting in increased gain on sales in 2023 compared to the second half of 2022. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. As a significant portion of the serviced loan portfolio was originated at historically low interest rates, the relative value of the servicing portfolio has increased. While we experienced an increase in the overall value of the portfolio in the third quarter of 2023, the overall direction of the fair value of MSR is expected to continue to decline due to a reduction in the size of our servicing portfolio. This is a result of reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments. During the third quarter of 2023, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $321. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $28,793, or 4.36%, since the third quarter of 2022. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward throughout the remainder of 2023 due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. The increase in income in 2023 is a direct result of higher customer demand for annuity products. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2023, we transitioned our wealth management program to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Ameriprise offers a robust, flexible technology platform and comprehensive financial solutions, which will provide our clients a full range of leading investment services and solutions. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect trust and investment services fees to moderate throughout the remainder of 2023.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2023.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the second quarter of 2023, we sold the guaranteed portion of three SBA loans. We will continue to analyze our commercial loan portfolio for opportunistic sales strategies.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2023.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

 Three Months Ended
 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Compensation and benefits$5,592 $5,492 $5,792 $5,329 $5,320
Professional services 726  1,237  766  594  763
Furniture and equipment 668  685  726  772  822
Occupancy 591  589  635  566  578
Data processing 576  565  513  111  363
Advertising and promotional 506  509  451  580  405
Loan and collection 232  457  240  278  435
Other         
FDIC insurance premiums 330  330  201  149  150
ATM and debit card 153  179  161  254  154
Telephone and communication 115  100  119  110  112
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 75  76  76  107  108
Other acquisition related expenses         
Other general and administrative 1,030  1,101  953  931  933
Total$1,703 $1,786 $1,510 $1,551 $1,457
Total noninterest expenses$10,594 $11,320 $10,633 $9,781 $10,143
          


 Nine Months Ended
September 30		 Variance
  2023  2022 Amount %
Compensation and benefits$16,876 $16,120 $756  4.69%
Professional services 2,729  2,352  377  16.03%
Furniture and equipment 2,079  2,445  (366) (14.97)%
Occupancy 1,815  1,761  54  3.07%
Data processing 1,654  1,440  214  14.86%
Advertising and promotional 1,466  1,009  457  45.29%
Loan and collection 929  1,362  (433) (31.79)%
Other       
FDIC insurance premiums 861  472  85  21.96%
ATM and debit card 493  457  36  7.88%
Telephone and communication 334  329  5  1.52%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles 227  323  (96) (29.72)%
Other acquisition related expenses   270  (270) (100.00)%
Other general and administrative 3,084  2,530  554  21.90%
Total$4,999 $4,381 $618  14.11%
Total noninterest expenses$32,547 $30,870 $1,677  5.43%
        

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased year-to-date for 2023 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits due to merit increases and market based adjustments. These increases will be partially offset by decreases in commissions as loan originations continue to slow. This trend is expected to continue throughout 2023.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services during the second quarter of 2023 was due to an increase in expenses resulting from a proxy contest relating to our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The consulting and legal fees related to this matter totaled approximately $523. Professional services expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in 2023.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. These expenses trended downward in the second half of 2022 due to receipt of renewal incentives from our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of 2023.

Advertising and promotional includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The annual increase in such expenses is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to moderately increase throughout the remainder of 2023.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. These expenses were elevated during the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to homeownership grants awarded to Habitat for Humanity. Loan and collection expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods as loan growth is expected to moderate throughout the remainder of 2023.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. FDIC insurance premiums have increased in 2023 due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in future periods.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years.

Other acquisition related expenses includes expenses incurred during the first half of 2022 related to the acquisition of FSB.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. These expenses have increased in 2023 partially due to an increase in fraudulent activity (check, ACH and identity theft) on customer accounts. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$83,365 $59,181 $100,496 $57,844 $43,345
Total investment securities 109,543  117,563  122,995  125,049  129,886
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 1,037  1,106  875  493  62
Gross loans 1,483,720  1,472,288  1,457,173  1,436,166  1,350,851
Less allowance for credit losses 15,400  15,400  15,220  13,000  12,200
Net loans 1,468,320  1,456,888  1,441,953  1,423,166  1,338,651
All other assets 82,674  84,081  82,754  82,311  76,648
Total assets$1,744,939 $1,718,819 $1,749,073 $1,688,863 $1,588,592
 .        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Total deposits$1,401,797 $1,380,192 $1,353,918 $1,332,883 $1,345,209
Total borrowed funds 201,050  200,550  259,050  222,350  116,600
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 9,190  7,387  7,858  7,543  5,153
Total liabilities 1,612,037  1,588,129  1,620,826  1,562,776  1,466,962
Total shareholders' equity 132,902  130,690  128,247  126,087  121,630
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,744,939 $1,718,819 $1,749,073 $1,688,863 $1,588,592
          


 9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023 9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022
 Variance Variance
 Amount % Amount %
ASSETS       
Cash and due from banks$24,184  40.86% $40,020  92.33%
Total investment securities (8,020) (6.82)%  (20,343) (15.66)%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value (69) (6.24)%  975  1,572.58%
Gross loans 11,432  0.78%  132,869  9.84%
Less allowance for credit losses   %  3,200  26.23%
Net loans 11,432  0.78%  129,669  9.69%
All other assets (1,407) (1.67)%  6,026  7.86%
Total assets$26,120  1.52% $156,347  9.84%
        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY       
Total deposits$21,605  1.57% $56,588  4.21%
Total borrowed funds 500  0.25%  84,450  72.43%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 1,803  24.41%  4,037  78.34%
Total liabilities 23,908  1.51%  145,075  9.89%
Total shareholders' equity 2,212  1.69%  11,272  9.27%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$26,120  1.52% $156,347  9.84%
        


Cash and due from banks

 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Cash and due from banks         
Noninterest bearing$35,121 $33,028  $24,376 $28,216 $29,530 
Interest bearing 48,244  26,153   76,120  29,628  13,815 
Total$83,365 $59,181  $100,496 $57,844 $43,345 
          
 9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023   9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022
 Variance   Variance
 Amount %   Amount %
Cash and due from banks         
Noninterest bearing$2,093  6.34%   $5,591  18.93%
Interest bearing 22,091  84.47%    34,429  249.21%
Total$24,184  40.86%   $40,020  92.33%
          


Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Cash and cash equivalents$83,365 $59,181 $100,496 $57,844 $43,345
Fair value of unpledged investment securities 82,103  82,041  102,368  103,819  109,685
FHLB borrowing availability 170,000  170,000  111,500  144,567  78,000
Unsecured lines of credit 20,000  20,000  20,000  26,500  26,500
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 110  119  119  113  115
Parent company line of credit 950  1,450  1,450  1,650  2,400
Total liquidity sources$356,528 $332,791 $335,933 $334,493 $260,045
          


The increase in cash and cash equivalents during the third quarter of 2023 was due to an increase in total deposits (see "Total deposits" below). The decrease in fair value of unpledged investment securities during the second quarter of 2023 was due to pledging additional securities in our investment portfolio for deposit relationships with collateral agreements. The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the second quarter of 2023 was due to less utilization of FHLB advances as loan growth has moderated in recent periods.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our funding.

Investment securities

 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Available-for-sale         
U.S. Government and federal agency$23,420  $24,411  $24,402  $24,394  $26,391 
State and municipal 20,992   21,110   22,649   22,709   22,743 
Mortgage backed residential 50,786   52,704   54,595   56,293   58,313 
Certificates of deposit 3,956   6,679   7,426   7,426   8,166 
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 24,062   24,680   25,275   25,925   26,560 
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (15,958)  (14,536)  (13,940)  (14,184)  (14,698)
Total available-for-sale 107,258   115,048   120,407   122,563   127,475 
Held-to-maturity state and municipal 879   1,081   1,168   1,171   1,173 
Equity securities 1,406   1,434   1,420   1,315   1,238 
Total investment securities$109,543  $117,563  $122,995  $125,049  $129,886 
          
 9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023   9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022
 Variance   Variance
 Amount %   Amount %
Available-for-sale         
U.S. Government and federal agency (991) (4.06)%   $(2,971) (11.26)%
State and municipal (118) (0.56)%    (1,751) (7.70)%
Mortgage backed residential (1,918) (3.64)%    (7,527) (12.91)%
Certificates of deposit (2,723) (40.77)%    (4,210) (51.56)%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies (618) (2.50)%    (2,498) (9.41)%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (1,422)  9.78%    (1,260)  8.57%
Total available-for-sale (7,790) (6.77)%    (20,217) (15.86)%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal (202) (18.69)%    (294) (25.06)%
Equity securities (28) (1.95)%    168   13.57%
Total investment securities$(8,020) (6.82)%   $(20,343) (15.66)%
          


The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of September 30, 2023 were as follows:

 Maturing    
 Due in One
Year or Less		 After One Year
But Within
Five Years		 After Five Years
But Within
Ten Years		 After
Ten Years		 Securities with
Variable
Monthly
Payments or
Noncontractual
Maturities		 Total
U.S. Government and federal agency$5,522 $17,898 $ $ $ $23,420
State and municipal 1,798  16,582  1,286  1,326    20,992
Mortgage backed residential         50,786  50,786
Certificates of deposit 1,979  1,977        3,956
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies         24,062  24,062
Total amortized cost$9,299 $36,457 $1,286 $1,326 $74,848 $123,216
Fair value$9,068 $32,768 $1,128 $1,151 $63,143 $107,258
            


The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of September 30, 2023 were as follows:

 Maturing    
 Due in One
Year or Less		 After One Year
But Within
Five Years		 After Five Years
But Within
Ten Years		 After
Ten Years		 Securities with
Variable
Monthly
Payments or
Noncontractual
Maturities		 Total
State and municipal$344 $305 $230 $ $ $879
Fair value$339 $290 $214 $ $ $843
            


Total investment securities have declined primarily due to maturities and prepayments, in addition to increases in our unrealized loss position on available-for-sale investments resulting from increases in market interest rates. Due to the current liquidity environment and overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has continued to grow throughout the past 12 months, primarily in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage segments. However, due to current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth for the remainder of 2023. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly since December 31, 2022, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee. Our allowance for credit losses increased $1,870 as a result of the adoption of ASU 2016-13, “Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments", as amended, on January 1, 2023. This was recorded as a cumulative-effect adjustment, net of tax, from retained earnings.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Commercial$125,330  $120,985  $111,557  $106,616  $107,531 
Commercial real estate 874,870   870,761   874,690   869,496   820,165 
Total commercial loans 1,000,200   991,746   986,247   976,112   927,696 
Residential mortgage 431,740   430,065   418,987   406,408   368,971 
Home equity 47,069   45,689   46,909   47,768   47,928 
Total residential real estate loans 478,809   475,754   465,896   454,176   416,899 
Consumer 4,711   4,788   5,030   5,878   6,256 
Gross loans 1,483,720   1,472,288   1,457,173   1,436,166   1,350,851 
Allowance for credit losses (15,400)  (15,400)  (15,220)  (13,000)  (12,200)
Loans, net$1,468,320  $1,456,888  $1,441,953  $1,423,166  $1,338,651 
          
Memo items:         
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others$631,697  $632,018  $636,121  $647,121  $660,490 
          
 9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023   9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022
 Variance   Variance
 Amount %   Amount %
Commercial$4,345   3.59%   $17,799   16.55%
Commercial real estate 4,109   0.47%    54,705   6.67%
Total commercial loans 8,454   0.85%    72,504   7.82%
Residential mortgage 1,675   0.39%    62,769   17.01%
Home equity 1,380   3.02%    (859) (1.79)%
Total residential real estate loans 3,055   0.64%    61,910   14.85%
Consumer (77) (1.61)%    (1,545) (24.70)%
Gross loans 11,432   0.78%    132,869   9.84%
Allowance for credit losses    %    (3,200)  26.23%
Loans, net$11,432   0.78%   $129,669   9.69%
          
Memo items:         
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others$(321) (0.05)%   $(28,793) (4.36)%
          


The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment         
Commercial and industrial$124,860 $120,854 $111,426 $106,616 $107,531
Commercial real estate 874,701  870,580  874,509  869,313  819,982
Residential mortgage 428,927  428,147  416,879  404,308  367,652
Home equity 46,898  45,535  46,761  47,728  47,887
Consumer 4,711  4,788  5,020  5,871  6,251
Subtotal 1,480,097  1,469,904  1,454,595  1,433,836  1,349,303
Loans individually evaluated for impairment         
Commercial and industrial 470  131  131    
Commercial real estate 169  181  181  183  183
Residential mortgage 2,813  1,918  2,108  2,100  1,319
Home equity 171  154  148  40  41
Consumer     10  7  5
Subtotal 3,623  2,384  2,578  2,330  1,548
Gross Loans$1,483,720 $1,472,288 $1,457,173 $1,436,166 $1,350,851
          


The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Loans collectively evaluated for impairment         
Commercial and industrial$1,362 $1,488 $1,324 $1,094 $1,129
Commercial real estate 8,703  8,991  8,765  7,480  7,126
Residential mortgage 4,439  4,453  4,576  3,878  3,458
Home equity 315  325  416  370  370
Consumer 36  40  49  128  90
Unallocated 294  49      
Subtotal 15,149  15,346  15,130  12,950  12,173
Loans individually evaluated for impairment         
Commercial and industrial 248  15  3    
Commercial real estate         
Residential mortgage 3  39  77  43  27
Home equity         
Consumer     10  7  
Unallocated         
Subtotal 251  54  90  50  27
Allowance for credit losses$15,400 $15,400 $15,220 $13,000 $12,200
          
Commercial and industrial$1,610 $1,503 $1,327 $1,094 $1,129
Commercial real estate 8,703  8,991  8,765  7,480  7,126
Residential mortgage 4,442  4,492  4,653  3,921  3,485
Home equity 315  325  416  370  370
Consumer 36  40  59  135  90
Unallocated 294  49      
Allowance for credit losses$15,400 $15,400 $15,220 $13,000 $12,200
          

Loan concentration analysis

As a result of the current economic conditions, there continues to be a heightened focus in the financial industry for non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, most specifically retail and office space industries. While we continue to monitor various industries that have been impacted by the pandemic, we have shifted attention to new concerns associated with inflation, supply chain disruption, rising interest rates, and office space usage associated with an increased remote workforce. The overall non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio has remained solid, and performance has not been lacking. Performance is based on debt service coverage ratio, loan to value ratio and payment trends. As of September 30, 2023, there were no delinquencies in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. We expect loan demand in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio to experience insignificant growth, if any, in future periods.

The net lease pool is one of the largest growth pools in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio and continues to remain strong. Risk associated within this pool is minimal as these are national or regional tenants that are well vetted during origination and annually thereafter. Risk is further minimized in this pool as locations are spread out nationally.

Due to the ongoing pressures on the office sector due to remote work capabilities and less required office space, we continue to monitor the office pool more closely for potential deterioration. It is not expected that there will be much, if any, impact on portfolio performance in this pool in the near future due to existing lease terms, tenant mix, office size, and strong underwriting at origination.

Below is a description of each industry pool within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio:

Net lease: Loans in this pool represent national credit tenants (or franchisees of the same) or large regional tenants with excellent credit. These loans are typically single tenant net lease credits with strong debt service coverage ratios and lease terms that extend beyond the maturity of the loan.

Retail strip centers: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by retail strip centers. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of retail space whose average lease periods run between one and ten years. Larger strip centers are usually anchored by a national or regional tenant. Guarantors in this category typically have large liquid reserves.

Office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied office buildings. The tenant base includes legal and other professional services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Special use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by special use buildings, which include hotels, motels, assisted living and nursing homes that are not classified as construction or SBA loans.

Medical office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied medical office buildings. The tenant base includes medical services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Industrial: Loans in pool represent investment properties used for manufacturing and production.

Self storage: Loans in this pool represent self storage buildings. Loan terms are generally five years or less and the lease terms of the units are typically on a month-to-month basis.

Mixed use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by mixed use real estate. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of office-retail, office-residential or retail-residential space. The properties are most often purchased by individuals for investment purposes.

Retail: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by single tenant retail buildings whose average lease periods run over five years.

The following tables present the composition of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Net lease$160,077  $159,199  $161,392 $165,848  $160,453 
Retail strip centers 96,567   96,310   95,726  89,671   85,050 
Office 62,959   62,062   59,867  60,166   58,997 
Special use 57,612   57,978   41,932  35,284   25,289 
Medical office 28,591   28,752   30,363  30,305   29,679 
Industrial 28,906   28,661   29,025  30,396   32,222 
Self storage 21,993   22,169   22,265  22,285   22,467 
Mixed use 19,833   19,412   19,054  19,208   19,405 
Retail 14,115   14,998   17,429  15,437   15,279 
          
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans$490,653  $489,541  $477,053 $468,600  $448,841 
          
 9/30/2023 vs 6/30/2023   9/30/2023 vs 9/30/2022
 Variance   Variance
 Amount %   Amount %
Net lease$878   0.55%   $(376) (0.23)%
Retail strip centers 257   0.27%    11,517   13.54%
Office 897   1.45%    3,962   6.72%
Special use (366) (0.63)%    32,323   127.81%
Medical office (161) (0.56)%    (1,088) (3.67)%
Industrial 245   0.85%    (3,316) (10.29)%
Self storage (176) (0.79)%    (474) (2.11)%
Mixed use 421   2.17%    428   2.21%
Retail (883) (5.89)%    (1,164) (7.62)%
          
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans$1,112   0.23%   $41,812   9.32%
          


The following table presents the average aggregate loan size of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Net lease$1,300 $1,292 $1,299 $1,307 $1,286
Retail strip centers 2,115  2,081  2,087  2,092  1,994
Office 1,294  1,332  1,409  1,422  1,405
Special use 2,134  2,342  1,951  1,703  1,335
Medical office 1,145  1,159  1,193  1,212  1,187
Industrial 1,072  1,025  1,038  1,050  1,120
Self storage 1,692  1,583  1,590  1,714  1,605
Mixed use 1,240  1,294  1,466  1,478  1,493
Retail 429  450  474  459  449
          
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans$1,362 $1,366 $1,352 $1,346 $1,304
          


The following table presents current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool as a percentage of gross loans:

 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Net lease10.79% 10.81% 11.08% 11.55% 11.88%
Retail strip centers6.51% 6.54% 6.57% 6.24% 6.30%
Office4.24% 4.22% 4.11% 4.19% 4.37%
Special use3.88% 3.94% 2.88% 2.46% 1.87%
Medical office1.93% 1.95% 2.08% 2.11% 2.20%
Industrial1.95% 1.95% 1.99% 2.12% 2.39%
Self storage1.48% 1.51% 1.53% 1.55% 1.66%
Mixed use1.34% 1.32% 1.31% 1.34% 1.44%
Retail0.95% 1.02% 1.20% 1.07% 1.13%
          
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans to gross loans33.07% 33.26% 32.75% 32.63% 33.24%
          


Asset quality

The following table summarizes our current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022
Accruing interest         
Current$1,477,386 $1,466,354 $1,449,266 $1,428,691 $1,346,141
Past due 30-89 days 2,711  3,550  5,185  5,182  3,131
Past due 90 days or more     144    71
Total accruing interest 1,480,097  1,469,904  1,454,595  1,433,873  1,349,343
Nonaccrual 3,623  2,384  2,578  2,293  1,508
Total loans$1,483,720 $1,472,288 $