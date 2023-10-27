Family Matters Fertility Centre Launches Innovative Fertility Tourism Program Welcoming Americans

Centurion, South Africa, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qinisile Cele (Dr. Q) has been a dedicated obstetrician and gynecologist for over 8 years and has announced a ‘Fertility Tourism Program’ and welcomes patients from abroad.

Dr. Q’s academic journey began in 2006 when she took a Bachelor's Degree in Medicine & Surgery (MBChB.) She followed this with a transformative internship, focusing on obstetrics and gynecology during a year of community service. In 2009, she obtained her Postgraduate Diploma in Obstetrics & Gynecology, solidifying her commitment to women's health. She continued to expand her knowledge with a postgraduate diploma in business administration. She went on with her career by managing the HIV Clinic and providing antenatal care. She further pursued her dream of becoming an Obstetrician and Gynecologist, earning her qualification in 2015. She further completed her masters degree in reproductive medicine in 2019. This diverse education allowed her to combine her medical expertise with a strong sense of business acumen.

Dr. Q’s practice covers all aspects of obstetrics and gynecology, with a particular emphasis on endocrinology and infertility. Her dedication to her patients extends beyond the clinic walls, as she is involved in numerous philanthropic endeavors. Dr. Q is passionate about making a difference in the lives of women and young people, as well as those who are less fortunate.

Passionate about her job Dr. Q talks about her journey as if she's found her calling. She loves the highs and lows of this field, from bringing life into the world to the struggles of infertility where she can provide hope and restoration to people and couples struggling to conceive. She gets to explore their problems, give them advice, and help them achieve their goals. There are a lot of people out there who want to be parents, and Dr. Q hopes to be a ray of hope for those struggling to get pregnant and start a family.

Beyond her medical career, Dr. Q is actively involved in several charity projects, driven by a passionate desire to touch and change people's lives, especially those of fellow women, youth, and the less fortunate. Her work is a reflection of her unshakable belief in the power of compassion and dedication to bringing about positive change.

Founded on the motto “Making Babies Is Our ART”, Dr. Q and her team’s mission is to provide Assisted Reproductive Therapy services. South Africa’s female-led fertility clinic, Family Matters Fertility Centre is distinguished by its first female-led approach, which is designed to meet the individual requirements and convenience of female patients.

Family Matters Fertility Centre's journey began in February 2020, just before the global COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Despite the challenging timing, the clinic's essential services and the urgency of many patients' situations compelled them to continue their mission. They prioritized advanced maternal age cases, where each passing month is critical, to ensure that patients' dreams of parenthood remained within reach. They are committed to their patients, even during a global pandemic.

The fertility centre offers a variety of affordable reproductive therapies such as egg and sperm freezing and donation, intra-uterine insemination, in-vitro fertilization (IVF), etc. This has resulted in the many success stories of healthy babies born to parents who had lost hope.

Dr. Q emphasizes the importance of gender comfort in the fertility journey. For women undergoing procedures such as egg retrieval, the presence of a female medical professional can provide an added layer of comfort and empathy. The fertility journey can be an invasive and emotionally charged process, and having a female medical practitioner attending to patients can significantly reduce anxiety and promote a sense of security.

Family Matters Fertility Centre has launched ‘Fertility Tourist Program’ to cater to a wider audience. They are welcoming American patients and have tied-up with local travel agencies that assist with visa application, accommodation, transportation etc. Dr. Q stresses that safety is their top priority and they've taken steps to make sure their patients are safe. The Fertility Centre itself is situated within a medical center that features security guards and cameras, adding an extra layer of protection. Plus, they're conveniently located in Centurion, just 5 minutes away from the police and in a safe and crime-free area.

Family Matters Fertility Centre is more than just a medical facility; it's a place where dreams of parenthood are fulfilled and hope transforms into joy, welcoming both American and international patients on their path to parenthood.

Media Contact:

Email: admin@doctorq.co.za



