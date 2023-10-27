SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Kenvue Inc. - KVUE

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Kenvue Inc. (“Kenvue” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KVUE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Kenvue and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

Kenvue was previously the consumer health division of Johnson & Johnson. On or around May 4, 2023, Kenvue conducted an initial public offering (“IPO”), offering approximately 171,812,560 shares of Kenvue common stock to the investing public at $22.00 per share. The IPO was predicated on the Company and its products, including phenylephrine (“PE”) being viable. Soon after the IPO, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) panel unanimously voted to declare oral formulations of PE ineffective for relieving nasal congestion and published its findings in a document called “Efficacy of Oral Phenylephrine as a Nasal Decongestant.” The FDA disclosed that it had been evaluating data on the efficacy of oral PE since December of 2007.

On this news, Kenvue’s stock price fell $1.10 per share, or 4.58%, to close at $21.06 per share on September 12, 2021.

