Aledade Celebrates the Election of Dr. Jen Brull as President of the American Academy of Family Physicians

Bethesda, MD, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aledade announced that its Vice President of Clinical Engagement, and a former Aledade ACO physician, Dr. Jen Brull, was elected president of the American Academy of Family Physicians during the organization’s Congress of Delegates.

Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 129,600 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care, advocating on behalf of family physicians across the country who conduct approximately one in five office visits -- that’s 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than the next most visited medical specialty.

“I’m deeply honored to have been entrusted with this role by so many family medicine friends and colleagues,” said Dr. Brull. “I’ve always drawn inspiration from the saying, ‘Ad Astra per Aspera’ - to the stars, through difficulty. To me, it’s a reminder that every journey presents challenges but, by staying focused on your guiding star, you can draw lessons through those difficult moments. My guiding star has always been, and will continue to be, bringing excellent primary care to patients all across the country. I’m deeply grateful to have the chance to advance that mission in this new role.”

Dr. Brull leads Aledade’s efforts to improve the quality of care and empower primary care practices to keep their patients healthy, including integrating promotion of healthy behaviors into the office visit and advancing Aledade’s Core 4 initiatives of successful value-based care.

“Dr. Jen Brull is a true servant leader,” said Farzad Mostashari, CEO and co-founder of Aledade. “Whether running her own practice or leading the largest primary care medical society in the nation, she has always focused on what is most important: bringing the highest quality care to patients and their families. We have been so fortunate to call her a colleague and leader here at Aledade, and are thrilled for her and our nation’s primary care professionals as she takes on this new role.”

A former primary care physician, Brull practiced family medicine in rural Kansas for more than 20 years in the city of Plainville. She formerly served 12 years as health officer for the Rooks County Health Department and filled several roles as medical director and operations manager of urgent care and surgical clinics in the community hospital.





Dr. Brull has garnered national recognition for her efforts to improve patient care. She served two years as an HIT Fellow for the Office of the National Coordinator and was recognized as a Hypertension Control Challenge Champion by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2014. She was named as a Top 25 Innovator by Modern Healthcare in 2019 and is a physician leader in performance improvement and change management.







