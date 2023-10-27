SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. - RVNC

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (“Revance” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RVNC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Revance and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 19, 2023, in an Investor Day presentation, the Company announced a new strategy for its cosmetic dermal filler Daxxify, revealing a drop in price that the Company expects will “accelerate market expansion” as it attempts to increase sales.

On this news, Revance’s stock price fell $2.89 per share, or 17.31%, to close at $13.81 per share on September 19, 2023.

