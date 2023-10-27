SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NioCorp Developments Ltd. - NB

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (“NioCorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether NioCorp and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 26, 2023, NioCorp issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that it anticipates a delay in filing its annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, the related management’s discussion and analysis, and the CEO and CFO certifications relating to the annual financial statements (collectively, the ‘Required Documents’) before the September 28, 2023 deadline (the ‘Filing Deadline’). NioCorp stated that “[t]he closing of the Company’s previously announced business combination (the ‘Business Combination’) with GX Acquisition Corp. II (‘GX’), and the ongoing complexities in integrating GX and accounting for the Business Combination has resulted in the anticipated delay in filing the Required Documents.”

On this news, NioCorp’s stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 10.03%, to close at $3.59 per share on September 26, 2023.

