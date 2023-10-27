Codexis to Present Update on ECO Synthesis™ Platform at TIDES Europe

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced a presentation highlighting the role of an enzymatic approach to support RNA-based therapeutics manufacturing at the TIDES Europe annual meeting taking place in Amsterdam, Netherlands and virtually October 30-November 1, 2023.



During the presentation, Codexis will showcase how engineered enzymes can complement traditional chemical synthesis methods by addressing scalability, cost and waste challenges associated with commercial-scale production. The Company will also showcase its technical progress on its Enzyme-Catalyzed Oligonucleotide (ECO) Synthesis™ technology platform, being developed to enable an enzymatic route of nucleic acid synthesis. The presentation will be held live and virtually on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The Company will make a video recap of the TIDES Europe presentation available on its website following the conclusion of the meeting.

Presentation Details

Title: Revolutionizing Nucleic Acid Synthesis with Engineered Enzymes

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 1:25 pm – 1:55 pm Central European Time (CET)

Location: RAI Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands

About the ECO Synthesis™ Platform

Ribonucleic acid (RNA) as a therapeutic modality has gained tremendous traction in recent years with the growing number of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and small interfering RNA (siRNA) candidates advancing in clinical studies. However, large-scale production of RNAi therapeutics using traditional chemical synthesis faces complex challenges in nucleic acids quality and quantity, as well as overall economics. With over 450 RNA interference (RNAi) therapies currently in clinical development, including more than 40 assets in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials targeting disease indications impacting millions of patients, RNAi therapeutic demand is projected to outpace current production capabilities by the end of the decade. Codexis’ proprietary ECO Synthesis™ technology platform is being designed to address these scalability and cost limitations by potentially enabling the commercial-scale manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. The Company is on track to demonstrate gram-scale synthesis by the end of 2023, where it will demonstrate the preparative-scale manufacture of an oligonucleotide, composed of the modified nucleotide building blocks typically used in RNAi therapeutics, under process-like conditions.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “target,” “on track,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management, including, but not limited to, the ability of engineered enzymes to complement traditional chemical syntesis; the Company’s technical progress on its ECO Synthesis™ platform, as well as its potential to create value for Codexis and its customers by enabling commercial-scale manufacture of RNAi therapeutics; whether a significant market for RNAi therapeutics will develop; and whether and if Codexis is able to demonstrate gram-scale synthesis of its ECO Synthesis™ technology by the end of 2023. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Factors that could materially affect actual results include, among others: Codexis’ dependence on its licensees and collaborators; Codexis’ ability to successfully develop its ECO Synthesis™ technology; if any of its collaborators terminate their development programs under their respective license agreements with Codexis; Codexis may need additional capital in the future in order to expand its business; Codexis’ dependence on a limited number of products and customers, and potential adverse effects to Codexis’ business if its customers’ products are not received well in the markets; whether the end markets for Codexis’ customers’ products develop and remain viable; if Codexis is unable to develop and commercialize new products for its target markets; if competitors and potential competitors who have greater resources and experience than Codexis develop products and technologies that make Codexis’ products and technologies obsolete; and market and economic conditions may negatively impact Codexis business, financial condition and share price. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2023 and in Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on August 3, 2023, including under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

