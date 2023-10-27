Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces Earnings for the nine months ending September 30, 2023

WOOSTER, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: WAYN), (the “Company”), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank, reported net income (unaudited) of $5.8 million, or $2.64 per common share, for the year to date period ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $799,000, or 12.1%, compared to $6.6 million, or $2.89 per common share, for the same period ended September 30, 2022. Net income excluding the merger-related expenses (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $6.4 million, or $2.91 per share. The decrease in net income was due to an increase in non-interest expenses, including the merger-related expenses of $624,000. The return on average equity and return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was 16.06% and 1.02%, respectively, compared to 18.34% and 1.33%, respectively, for the same period in 2022. Excluding merger-related expenses, return on average equity and return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was 17.71% and 1.12%, respectively.



The Company reported net income (unaudited) of $1.8 million, or $0.81 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $736,000, or 29.3%, compared to $2.5 million, or $1.14 per common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in net income was due primarily to an increase in interest expense and non-interest expenses, including merger-related expenses of $187,000. Net income excluding merger-related expenses (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $1.9 million, or $0.88 per share. The return on average equity and return on average assets for the third quarter of 2023 was 14.41% and 0.91%, respectively, compared to 22.85% and 1.48%, for the same period in 2022. Excluding merger-related expenses, return on average equity and return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was 15.70% and 0.99%, respectively.

President and CEO James R. VanSickle commented, “We are pleased to report our strong results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023, despite the challenging economic and interest rate environments. Our commercial and residential lending teams continue to execute under the leadership of Executive Chairman, Mark R. Witmer, with our gross loans reaching an all-time high of $669 million. Thanks to the efforts of our remarkable team of community bankers, we continue to move closer to finalizing our pending merger with Main Street Financial Services Corp. and we look forward to a bright future with our new partners.”

2023 Select Business Highlights

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. and Main Street Financial Services Corp. announced a merger of equals transaction on February 23, 2023. The combined company will have a pro-forma assets exceeding $1.3 billion and 19 branches from Wooster, Ohio to Wheeling, West Virginia. The transaction is awaiting the approval of both corporations’ shareholders and all customary regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2024.





Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank, announced on January 30, 2023, that it was named to the 2023 OTCQX Best 50. In January 2023, OTCQX ranked Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. 28th on its 2023 OTCQX Best 50. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2022 calendar year.





Net loan balances increased to $661.4 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $554.8 million at September 30, 2022, or 19.2% growth, comprised mainly of $63.0 million of commercial loans secured by real estate and $38.4 million of one-to-four residential mortgage loans.





Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. declared a cash dividend $0.23 per share for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, on September 28, 2023. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on November 1, 2023, to the stockholders of record as of October 18, 2023.





Wayne Savings continues to look for opportunities to create a larger footprint to expand our customer base. Wayne Savings opened a new office in Dalton during the first quarter of 2023 and a new office in Carrollton, Ohio during the third quarter of 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net interest income was $5.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, down 13.1% from $6.2 million in the same quarter of 2022. The net interest margin of 2.88% in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 95 basis points from 3.83% in the third quarter of 2022. These results were impacted by higher loan yields, which were 5.18% for the 2023 quarter compared to 4.69% for the same quarter of 2022. The cost of funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, was 2.02%, up 160 basis points from the same 2022 quarter. The cost of funds increase is largely due to utilizing higher-cost wholesale funding, such as FHLB advances and brokered certificates of deposit, to support the Bank’s loan growth.

Provision for credit losses was $138,000 in the third quarter of 2023 under the newly adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13 Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) method the Bank adopted on January 1, 2023. In 2022, the provision for loan losses for the third quarter was $410,000 using the incurred loss method.

Noninterest expense totaled $3.7 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $383,000, or 11.4%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to merger related expenses, increased salaries and employee benefits as the Company added additional sales and sales support staff to facilitate loan and deposit growth and increased occupancy and equipment expense as the Company continues to expand into new market areas. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 61.2% for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to 48.8% for the same period in 2022. Excluding merger related expenses for the merger (non-GAAP), noninterest expense increased $196,000 from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023 and the Company’s efficiency ratio was 58.2%.

2023 Year-to-Date Business Results

Net interest income of $17.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, was up 2.8% from $16.5 million in the same period of 2022. These results were mainly due to $106.6 million of loan growth and higher loan yields, which were 5.03% in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 4.45% in the same period of 2022. The cost of funds for the period ended September 30, 2023, was 1.62%, up 123 basis points from the same period of 2022 due to the increased usage of wholesale funding in a rising interest rate environment used to support the Bank’s loan growth. The net interest margin of 3.10% for the period ended September 30, 2023, decreased 39 basis points from 3.49% in the same period of 2022.

Provision for credit losses was $526,000 for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023, under the newly adopted ASU 2016-13 Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) method the Bank adopted on January 1, 2023. The adoption of CECL required a $113,000 adjustment to equity, net of taxes. In 2022, the Provision for loan losses for the same period was $841,000 using the incurred loss method.

Noninterest expense totaled $11.1 million for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $1.4 million, or 14.9%, compared to the September 30, 2022 nine-month period. The increase was primarily due to the merger expenses for the merger and an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 58.4% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, compared to 51.8% for the same period in 2022. Excluding the merger expenses (non-GAAP), the Company’s noninterest expense increased $810,000 from the third quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of 2023 and the Company’s efficiency ratio was 55.1% for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023.

September 30, 2023 Financial Condition

At September 30, 2023, the Company had total assets of $798.2 million, an increase of $68.5 million, from December 31, 2022. The growth in total assets includes a $66.4 million increase in net loans as compared to December 31, 2022.

Net loan balances increased from $594.9 million at December 31, 2022, to $661.4 million at September 30, 2023, an increase of $66.4 million, or 11.2% of annualized growth consisting mainly of commercial real estate loans and mortgage loans.

The allowance for credit losses was $7.3 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $6.7 million at December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses and the related provision for credit losses is based on management’s judgment and evaluation of the loan portfolio. Management believes the current allowance for credit losses is adequate, however, changing economic and other conditions may require future adjustments to the allowance for credit losses.

Total nonperforming loans declined to $307,000 from $805,000 at December 31, 2022 as the Company recognized a payoff during the quarter. Past due loan balances of 30 days and more decreased from $4.3 million at December 31, 2022, to $1.4 million at September 30, 2023, mainly due to decreased non-residential real estate loan and commercial loan delinquencies.

Total liabilities increased $65.6 million due primarily to an increase in deposits accounts of $48.1 million. Deposit accounts increased primarily due to growth in brokered certificates of deposit $67.3 million and growth in our relationship special certificates of deposits.

Total stockholders’ equity increased by $2.9 million during the first three quarters of 2023. The Company earned $5.8 million of net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, down from 2022 by 12.1% mainly due to merger expenses. The Company paid $1.5 million in dividends during the period. Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased by $1.4 million mainly due to an increase in gross unrealized losses on securities available for sale as market interest rates rose.

Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has fourteen full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg, Washingtonville, Dalton and Carrollton, Ohio. Additional information about Wayne Savings Community Bank is available at www.waynesavings.com.

WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data (Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited) September June March December 2023 2023 2023 2022 Interest and dividend income $ 9,078 $ 8,571 $ 7,901 $ 7,518 Interest expense 3,673 2,867 2,050 1,248 Net interest income 5,405 5,704 5,851 6,270 Provision for credit losses* 138 170 218 381 Net interest income after provision for credit losses* 5,267 5,534 5,633 5,889 Non-interest income 691 706 603 631 Non-interest expense 3,733 3,949 3,394 3,508 Income before federal income taxes 2,225 2,291 2,842 3,012 Provision for federal income taxes 452 547 563 603 Net income $ 1,773 $ 1,744 $ 2,279 $ 2,409 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.81 $ 0.79 $ 1.04 $ 1.09 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.79 $ 1.03 $ 1.09 Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 Return on average assets 0.91 % 0.92 % 1.23 % 1.36 % Return on average equity 14.41 % 14.36 % 19.58 % 22.87 % Shares outstanding 2,199,707 2,199,407 2,196,457 2,192,738 Book value per share $ 21.64 $ 22.06 $ 21.82 $ 20.40 September June March December 2022 2022 2022 2021 Interest and dividend income $ 6,892 $ 5,889 $ 5,517 $ 5,502 Interest expense 670 564 564 592 Net interest income 6,222 5,325 4,953 4,910 Provision for loan losses 410 257 174 128 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,812 5,068 4,779 4,782 Non-interest income 636 599 865 598 Non-interest expense 3,350 3,191 3,101 3,156 Income before federal income taxes 3,098 2,476 2,543 2,224 Provision for federal income taxes 589 457 476 428 Net income $ 2,509 $ 2,019 $ 2,067 $ 1,796 Earnings per share - basic $ 1.14 $ 0.88 $ 0.87 $ 0.76 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.13 $ 0.87 $ 0.86 $ 0.75 Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.21 Return on average assets 1.48 % 1.23 % 1.28 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 22.85 % 17.37 % 15.44 % 13.48 % Shares outstanding 2,191,338 2,185,688 2,369,886 2,365,268 Book value per share $ 18.94 $ 19.33 $ 21.12 $ 22.67 *Adopted ASU 2016-13 during the first quarter 2023: therefore, prior periods provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.





WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC. Non-GAAP reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share data - unaudited) For the three months For the Nine months September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 Net Income as reported - GAAP $ 1,773 $ 5,796 Effect of merger related expenses (net of tax benefit) 160 597 Net Income non-GAAP $ 1,933 $ 6,393 Earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.81 $ 2.64 Effect of merger related expenses 0.07 0.27 Earnings per share non-GAAP $ 0.88 $ 2.91 Return on average assets - GAAP 0.91 % 1.02 % Effect of merger related expenses 0.08 % 0.10 % Return on average assets non-GAAP 0.99 % 1.12 % Return on average equity - GAAP 14.41 % 16.06 % Effect of merger related expenses 1.29 % 1.65 % Return on average equity non-GAAP 15.70 % 17.71 % Efficiency Ratio - GAAP 61.24 % 58.42 % Effect of merger related expenses -3.07 % -3.29 % Efficiency Ratio non-GAAP 58.17 % 55.13 %





WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest income $ 9,078 $ 6,892 $ 25,550 $ 18,298 Interest expense 3,673 670 8,590 1,798 Net interest income 5,405 6,222 16,960 16,500 Provision for credit losses * 138 410 526 841 Net interest income after provision for credit losses* 5,267 5,812 16,434 15,659 Non-interest income 691 636 2,000 2,100 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,049 1,933 5,949 5,625 Net occupancy and equipment expense 629 500 1,806 1,489 Federal deposit insurance premiums 117 92 374 187 Franchise taxes 98 115 299 346 Advertising and marketing 49 98 179 196 Legal 11 26 30 58 Professional fees 54 95 165 250 ATM network 121 100 320 291 Auditing and accounting 60 64 180 184 Merger related expenses 187 - 624 - Other 358 327 1,150 1,016 Total non-interest expense 3,733 3,350 11,076 9,642 Income before federal income taxes 2,225 3,098 7,358 8,117 Provision for federal income taxes 452 589 1,562 1,522 Net income $ 1,773 $ 2,509 $ 5,796 $ 6,595 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.81 $ 1.14 $ 2.64 $ 2.89 Diluted $ 0.80 $ 1.13 $ 2.62 $ 2.86 *Adopted ASU 2016-13 during the first quarter 2023: therefore, prior periods provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.



