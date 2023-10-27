EARLY WARNING REPORT - ACQUISITION OF AURORA SPINE CORPORATION SHARES

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Rosenkrantz ("Acquiror") announces that he has filed an early warning report under National Instrument 62-103 in connection with the acquisition of 2,250,000 voting common shares ("Shares") and 2,250,000 Share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Aurora Spine Corporation (the "Company") for total consideration of CAD$675,000.



On October 19, 2023, the Acquiror acquired Shares and Warrants of the Company pursuant to a private placement (the "Private Placement"), which in the aggregate, resulted in the cumulative acquisition of more than 2% of the outstanding Shares of the Company, thereby triggering the requirement to file an early warning report. Immediately prior to the acquisition, the Acquiror beneficially owned 9,625,000 Shares of the Company. The 9,625,000 Shares represented approximately 13.56% of the total number of issued and outstanding Shares prior to the Private Placement. As a result of the acquisition, the Acquiror now beneficially owns 11,875,000 Shares of the Company, which, is equal to 15.34% of the outstanding Shares of the Company, resulting in a 1.78% change to the Acquiror’s Share holdings. If all of the Warrants were converted, the Acquiror would own, directly or indirectly, or exercise control or direction over, approximately 17.73% of the total number of issued and outstanding Shares, resulting in an increase of 4.17% to the Acquiror’s Share holdings on a partially diluted basis.

While the Acquiror currently has no plans or intentions with respect to the Company's Shares, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of the Company's Shares, the Company's business, financial condition and prospects and/or other relevant factors, the Acquiror may develop such plans or intentions in the future and, at such time, may from time to time acquire additional Shares, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional Shares or may continue to hold the Shares of the Company.

A copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror will be available on Aurora Spine Corporation's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company's head office is located at 1930 Palomar Point Way, Suite 103, Carlsbad, California, 92008 and the Acquiror's address is located at Patica Corporation, The Exchange Tower, 130 King St. W., Suite 2210, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1E4.

Aurora Spine Corporation

760-424-2004



