CORRECTION/RETRACTION: New to The Street Announces Four Corporate Interviews on its 525th Show, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Monday, October 30, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street , a nationally televised show, announces episode 525, airing on the Fox Business Network on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street’s 525th TV episode features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). Pet Health – PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO/President.

2). Coffee - NuZee, Inc.'s interview with Ilana Kruger, CEO/Founder of Dripkit, Inc.

3). Life Sciences Industry Equipment - Pressure BioSciences, Inc.'s (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO) interview with Richard T. Schumacher, President/CEO.

4). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack Segment" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks with John Lai, CEO/President of PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) ("PetVivo") about the Company. PetVivo manufactures, commercializes, and licenses innovative medical devices and pet therapeutics. John talks about the Company attending the American College of Veterinary Surgeons (ACVS) annual conference. During the Conference, Ethos Veterinary Health presented data from a study on PETV's patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology ("Spryng"), an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device. The study demonstrated the efficacy of Spryng as an excellent, non-invasive alternative in treating dogs with cranial cruciate disease and injuries. Spryng is a naturally derived matrix of building proteins that mimics collagen tissue, significantly improving animals with cruciate damage and disease. The study showed that animals had a 25% or greater reduction in pain when injected, a significant measurement used in determining effective treatments. Veterinarians see positive post-surgery rehabilitation for animals needing corrective surgery when using Spryng. John informs viewers that a pet's quality of life and cost of treatment are pet owners' concerns; Spryng is a reasonable treatment, reducing pain, and pet insurance will cover the product use. John believes as more published studies prove the viability of Spryng more veterinarians will adopt it as a front-line treatment. The Company expects to release study data on Spryng on cats once available. PETV's Spryng is becoming more widely known as an effective disruptive technology for treating dogs, horses, and cats with osteoarthritis. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .



Ilana Kruger, CEO/Founder of Dripkit, Inc. , talks about NuZee, Inc. ("NuZee") ("NuZee Coffee") with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , Ilana describes Nuzee’s DRIPKIT pour-over coffee format that features a large-size single-serve pour-over pack that sits on top of a cup, delivering a high-quality coffee. Ilana formed Dripkit, Inc. in 2007 after her sustainable farming experience in Israel. The farm had no running water, electricity, or other amenities, and instant coffee brands were the only available. Most coffee drinkers know that the quality of instant coffee is not good, and they always seek better, flavorful coffees. Once back in New York City, Ilana decided to investigate creating a high-quality coffee made efficiently, timely, and inexpensively with robust flavor and aromas. After 500 phototypes, Ilana and her team created the DRIPKIT innovation. This single-serve pour-over coffee uses the same brewing technique without a machine, with the coffee flowing straight into a cup using only hot water and a prepacked coffee filter. Ilana and her team secured comprehensive funding from several sources and began marketing DRIPKIT’s high-quality single-serve coffee. In 2022, NuZee, Inc. bought Dripkit, Inc.’s asset, DRIPKIT, and is part of the NuZee single-serve and co-packaging coffee product lines. NuZee’s DRIPKIT pour-over packs are sold directly to consumers through the Company’s website, to wholesale business-to-business, to hospitality customers, and to co-pack for coffee roasters. With three manufacturing facilities in two countries, NuZee can produce over 150 million Pour Over or Brew Bag (Tea Bag Style) single-serve coffees each year. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit NuZee, Inc. - https://mynuzee.com/ .

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King, from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , talks with Richard T. Schumacher, President/CEO of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO). The Company's UltraShear Technology ("UltraShear™" or "UST™") uses pressure, which changes the molecular composition of oil molecules, creating oil nanoparticles that are more absorbent in water. With 43 patents , eight are in the nanoemulsification process, Pressure BioScience can make better food, medical products, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, skincare, industrial lubricants, and even cannabis oil (CBD)extracts. With oil nanoparticles smaller than a bacterium, oil absorption rates significantly improve product performances, delivering higher absorption rates not obtainable using current production methods and technology. Medical Cannabis and Cannabinoids Journal, a respected and recognized medical periodical, published a study about rats. Richard informs that the animal study used PBIO’s technology to create a more absorbent CBD oil molecule. The study stated that CBD oil that was not nanoemulsified showed a 6% absorption rate, but after using the Company’s patent process, the CBD oil had around a 25% absorption rate, four times greater than the best CBD oil in the market. The FDA approved a CBD product available for Children who have epilepsy, and this drug has billions in revenue. The Company feels that UltraShear can assist the maker of this drug to produce an even better CBD product for those with epileptic conditions. Management believes its patent technology can further enhance many existing medical products in the marketplace and is seeking strategies and industry synergies to mainstream the platform. Management at PBIO sees its UltraShear Technology platform as the best-in-class nanoemulsion performance and delivery system worldwide. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows; download or visit Pressure BioSciences, Inc. - https://www.pressurebiosciences.com/ .

New to the Street airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – Weekly Hack" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ) and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry. The segment discusses recently hacked data from a popular ancestry genetics company. Recently, hackers obtained records from 23andMe and posted sales of clients’ information on the "Dark Web." Birthdays, addresses, genetic profiles, and other data taken from the site, millions of clients’ sensitive data, appear to be up for sale. Even though 23andMe is actively working on mitigating the issues , the hack still breached sensitive data. Unfortunately, Big Tech Platforms and entities that use these platforms have limited cybersecurity features. Businesses and individuals continue to deal with hacking issues from open tech platforms, resulting in personal data theft and Business Email Compromise (BEC). Alain recommends limiting social media interaction, which brings less visibility to one’s personal and business activities. Hackers use social media sites to track potential cyber-targets to steal one’s data. Sekur offers several closed-loop secure encrypted products , limiting the threat of a cybersecurity breach. SekurVPN, SekurMail, SekurMessenger , and other Sekur services are affordable, private, and secure applications available for individuals, businesses, enterprises, telecom operators, and governmental agencies. SekurSend/SekurReplyurReply and "Chat-by-Invite" features can give end-users a secure, encrypted communication platform protecting sender and receivers with built-in parameters that set time, read, and file share limits. SekurVPN, a virtual private network, also hosted on the Company’s wholly owned and operated servers in Switzerland, adds another layer of privacy, not tracking internet traffic and has end-users always appearing to be in Switzerland. The Company has a PROMO CODE: PRIVACY; subscribers can get an additional 15% off monthly and yearly subscriptions on all services for five years, and offers a one-month free trial for its SekurVPN. Sekur never asks for phone numbers, never collects or sells data, never data mines, never logs IP addresses, never uses 3rd party software/hardware providers, and never "Heatmaps" data. Remember, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. operates in Switzerland, a country with very tough privacy laws , and the Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn't use 3rd party platforms, and never asks for phone numbers. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/ . "What is your privacy worth?"

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About NuZee, Inc. "NuZee Coffee":

NuZee, Inc. is a leading co-packing company for single-serve coffee formats. It partners with companies to help them expand within the single-serve and private-label coffee categories. By providing end-to-end innovative and sustainable solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing how single-serve coffee is enjoyed in the US. Through the brand's unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from sourcing, roasting, and blending, to packing and packaging - https://mynuzee.com/ .

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc . (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO):

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ($PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high-pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. The Company's products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Its patented Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT) utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. PBIO recently expanded its market opportunities by acquiring the BaroFold™ patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. The Company also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform, which creates stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for preparing higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Management's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers - https://www.pressurebiosciences.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https://sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

