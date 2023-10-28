7 Gen Skate Festival Announces Pro Skaters and Events

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The countdown is on to the 2nd annual 7 Gen Skate Festival at the PNE Forum on November 11-12, 2023. There is a lot to take in with Pro and Amateur Contests for over $20,000 in prize money, a marketplace, skate demos and clinics, indigenous led opening and closing ceremonies, food trucks, a concert on Saturday evening, and bonus events. The Generations Skateboard Society is now announcing the pro skaters and events that will be a part of this exciting weekend of skateboarding, indigenous sharing and community. Supported by the Province of British Columbia.



Top Canadian skaters are coming to Vancouver for 7 Gen, including Tokyo 2020 Olympians, Matt Berger, Micky Papa, and Andy Anderson, and Team Canada skaters, TJ Rogers, Fay De Fazio Ebert and Cordano Russell. We’re also excited about the return of last year’s champion, Jake Wooten, and to welcome Chris Colbourn this year. More names are coming in, so check out www.instagram.com/7genskate for the latest announcements.

On Saturday, Nov 11th, is the Men’s and Women’s Am Contest. 50 selected amateur skaters will be competing in a jam style format for over $5,000 in cash and prizes. Top amateur skaters can register at www.7genskate.com , and the selections will be made based on contest experience, sponsorships, and skill level. This year’s arena features a street course, 6’ halfpipe, the Ultimate canoe, and the RDS granite ledges.

Other events include the Vulcan Bolts Long-Jump, Pylon Skateboards Death Race, best trick battles, and a Saturday evening concert featuring Knightwolfs, Whollum, Contra Code, DJ Dark Circles and a pro/am skate session. Each day also includes freestyle skateboarding demos featuring Andy Anderson, demos/clinics in the community park by Ramptime Productions, emceeing by Renee Renee, and music by DJ Vinyl Ritchie in the Red Bull Event Vehicle. Plus, food trucks, cafe, bar, candy store and prize giveaways!

A limited number of weekend passes and day tickets are available now at www.ticketleader.ca . Check out the schedule below, but don’t miss out on this chance to see top skaters in action.

SATURDAY, NOV. 11TH

12:30 PM: Opening Ceremonies

1 PM: Men’s and Women’s Contest

4 PM: Men’s and Women’s Finals, Best Trick Contests

7 PM: Live Concert and Skate Session

SUNDAY, NOV. 12TH

11:30 AM: Open Ceremonies

12 PM: Pro Contest Heats

3 PM: Pro Contest Finals

5:30 PM: Awards and Closing Ceremonies

Generations Skateboard Society acknowledges the unceded territories of the Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Musqueam Peoples on which we operate, live, and skate. 7 Gen is dedicated to an all-inclusive skateboarding event that welcomes everyone, and is committed to the representation of indigenous peoples as our spiritual and territorial hosts. The event’s name is inspired by the philosophy of considering the impact on seven future generations and by the seven traditional laws of the Kwantlen First Nation.

7 Gen Skate Festival is made possible thanks to support by the Province of British Columbia.

Check out www.7genskate.com and @7genskate on instagram for the latest information. For media and all other inquiries, please get in touch via info@7genskate.com .

Keep pushing!

Generations Skateboard Society

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba1dc261-a88c-46cb-b683-798fbbb4dba4