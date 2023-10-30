ARCHER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Archer Aviation, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Archer Aviation, Inc. (“Archer” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ACHR) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Archer securities between September 17, 2021 and August 15, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 20, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the Company relied on heavily edited videos of earlier flights to exaggerate the amount of flight testing it had actually performed and the sophistication of its eVTOL aircraft; (ii) the Company had misrepresented the nature and profitability of its business partnerships, (iii) the Company was unlikely to secure FAA certification in the timeframe it had represented to investors, thereby delaying the start of mass production of its aircraft for commercial sales; (iv) accordingly, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects; (v) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to subject the Company to significant financial and/or reputational harm; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

