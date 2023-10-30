Targeted RNA Sequencing Market Size and Growth Analysis | Future Trends Analysis and Revenue Status 2023-2030

Pune, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Research Report on “Targeted RNA Sequencing Market” [109 Pages] offers thorough perspective on industry performance, latest key trends and comprehensive exploration of Industry segments by Type [Exome Sequencing, Enrichment Sequencing, Amplicon Sequencing, Others], Applications [Cancer Gene Sequencing, Inherited Disease Screening, Drug Development, Forensic Genomics, 16S ribosomal RNA (rRNA) Sequencing] and Regions. The report presents concise aspects on key dynamics with market growth rate, size, trade, and insights into key players. It highlights the convergence of market trends, business tactics, and the competitive environment. This report goes beyond conventional analyses by providing both qualitative and quantitative perspectives through SWOT and PESTLE evaluations. Through meticulous research and thorough analysis, the report aims to offer valuable insights to stakeholders, vendors, and various participants within the industry.

Who is the Largest Player of Targeted RNA Sequencing Market worldwide?

Qiagen

Genenexus

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

What is Market Insights and Analysis?

The global Targeted RNA Sequencing market size was valued at USD 4210.43 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period, reaching USD 6014.66 million by 2028.

Targeted RNA-sequencing (RNA-Seq) is a highly accurate method for selecting and sequencing specific transcripts of interest. It offers both quantitative and qualitative information. Targeted RNA-Seq can be achieved via either enrichment or amplicon-based approaches, both of which enable gene expression analysis in a focused set of genes of interest.

The competitive landscape analysis encompasses a thorough examination of key players operating in the market. It assesses their market presence, product offerings, strategic initiatives, and growth trajectories. This analysis empowers businesses with valuable insights to make informed decisions, adapt to market trends, and devise effective strategies to maintain a competitive edge in the dynamic industry landscape.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Targeted RNA Sequencing Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Targeted RNA Sequencing

Cancer Gene Sequencing

Inherited Disease Screening

Drug Development

Forensic Genomics

16S ribosomal RNA (rRNA) Sequencing

What are the types of Targeted RNA Sequencing available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Targeted RNA Sequencing market share In 2023.

Exome Sequencing

Enrichment Sequencing

Amplicon Sequencing

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Covid-19 Impact on Targeted RNA Sequencing Market:

The unprecedented outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has reverberated across industries worldwide, ushering in a period of profound transformation. The landscape of businesses and markets has been reshaped as supply chains were disrupted, consumer behaviors shifted, and economies faced unforeseen challenges. Comprehensive research on the Covid-19 impact on various industries has become imperative to understand the extent of its influence, ranging from disruptions in production and distribution to changes in demand patterns and workforce dynamics. This research delves into the multifaceted repercussions, offering insights into strategies for resilience, adaptation, and recovery. It sheds light on the evolving paradigms within industries, providing a roadmap for stakeholders to navigate these uncertain times with informed decisions and strategic responses.

