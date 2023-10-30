NP Digital Opens New Office in the Netherlands with Joris Garritsen as Managing Director

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a global leader in end-to-end performance marketing, unveils its newest European office in the Netherlands under the leadership of Joris Garritsen as managing director. The agency, which has opened four other offices in Europe this year, brings a suite of performance marketing solutions to Dutch brands. Solutions in the region are tailored to growth and performance in a market influenced by artificial intelligence and increasing limitations on user data tracking.



Garritsen brings more than a decade of industry experience in business strategy, media planning, technology innovation, and digital transformation to the role. The results-driven executive previously held leadership roles in data and technology at choreograph (formerly GroupM/WPP) and digital transformation at MediaCom.

“This year, we have heavily invested in bringing digital marketing solutions to European brands, with the Netherlands being a natural next step under the leadership of Joris, who is extremely well-versed in the Dutch digital transformation landscape,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “As more Dutch brands develop digitally and adjust to new technology and data limitations, they will have a strong partner in us to innovate and aid in that transformation.”

In a world where artificial intelligence plays a vital role in future-proof marketing, NP Digital’s Dutch SEO and performance solutions will prioritize integrating AI, adapting strategies to ongoing AI platform changes, and creating standout visibility. Recognizing increasing complexities with data privacy and user-level identification, the Dutch approach leans into organic keyword strategies to strengthen marketing growth. This approach is particularly beneficial for e-commerce brands that have felt the impact of reduced data access.

"The company's growth is remarkable. The digital media landscape has become so diverse that the need for experts to tackle specific challenges is increasing, and that's where NP Digital excels. The agency and its tools operate based on an 'AI-by-Design Principle,' and its entrepreneurial spirit is truly inspiring," noted Garritsen.

In addition to its impressive international growth, NP Digital received the esteemed Performance Marketing Agency of the Year award at the 2023 Performance Marketing World Global Awards earlier this year. The agency originated from Neil Patel’s digital marketing platforms and following, including more than 10 million visits per month to the company’s blog and technology platforms Ubersuggest, Answer the Public and Ads Grader. With 1.2 million followers on the company's YouTube channel, 2 million monthly downloads of its podcast, and over 3mm active users to its technology platforms, NP Digital continues to give back to the marketing community through free educational content and marketing technology.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations. NP Digital spans across the globe with 750 employees in 17 different countries and 40 of the 50 U.S. states. For more information visit npdigital.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e7b2867-785c-42c0-ac9b-168df245b338

Kimberly Deese

kdeese@npdigital.com

