OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 OCTOBER 2023 AT 8.31 A.M. EET, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE





Oma Savings Bank Plc renews its operating model and initiates change negotiations

Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) initiates change negotiations under Chapter 3 of the Act on Co-operation to ensure the Company's future competitive advantage. The subject of the change negotiations are the directors and managers of OmaSp, for whom the need for reduction and re-resourcing target is less than 10 people. The purpose of the new operating model is to further improve the services provided by the bank to the customer. Future measures will have no impact on the scope of the current service network.

CEO Pasi Sydänlammi:

”We will initiate development measures in a situation where the Company's performance is at an excellent level. OmaSp is known as the fastest growing bank in the Nordic countries and the most profitable bank in Finland. Our eyes are on the Company's future, and we are purposefully building the foundation for future success. The organizational structure needs to be streamlined after years of organic growth and the last two acquisitions. In addition, we are preparing for a transaction in autumn 2024 in which OmaSp will acquire Svenska Handelsbanken AB's Finnish SME business. As part of the reform, we will make AI available to all personnel as the first bank in Finland.”





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, puh +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Major media

www.omasp.fi



OmaSp is the fastest growing in the Nordic countries and Finland’s most profitable bank. About 500 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 45 branch offices and digital service channels to 200,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.