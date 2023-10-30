Green digitalisation: how software can help in achieving ESG environmental ambitions

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companies are increasingly required to prepare ESG reports due to growing expectations from business partners, both domestically and internationally. We examined how a Hungarian software company Grape Solutions’ tool can help achieve ESG directives.



ESG, a directive endorsed by the EU, encourages businesses of all sizes to build an ecosystem that supports green energy transition, social responsibility, and transparent corporate governance. The EU's NFRD Directive mandates large, listed companies, banks, and entities with over 500 employees to report since 2018. From 2024, the CSRD directive will expand reporting to 50,000 European companies, emphasising transparency regarding environmental impact and financial evolution in green sustainability initiatives.

"IT solutions are most prominent tools to adapt the environmental pillar of ESG. We are also seeing our customers looking specifically for software that supports sustainability and energy efficiency goals. These products not only help to ensure the correct use of resources, such as electricity, but also bring significant cost reductions in a company's operating expenses," said Sándor Kerekes, consultant for software energy solutions at Grape Solutions Plc.

"We are currently working on a project to investigate the energy efficiency of a 20,000 person capacity facility, using software solutions to identify areas and activities that have been energy wasters. Our Erbor solution designs the optimal heating/cooling of the room taking into account the external and internal environmental conditions, studying the external temperature, the number of occupants in the room, and the heat emissions. Based on this data, it creates a set of rules to keep the room at the most optimal temperature, for example 22 degrees Celsius," he says.

Increasingly, it is becoming best practice for companies to become self-sufficient, for example by using solar energy to increase their energy sovereignty. "Businesses have an absolutely key role to play in how energy-conscious the public is. Software solutions can be used to track expected production and use, so businesses will know how much electricity they will need from the central grid. We also have a number of ESG solutions in our software portfolio to help companies achieve a positive rating for the environmental aspect of the ESG directive through green energy and data-driven decision making," he added.

