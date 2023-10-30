Human Augmentation Technology Market: Report 2023-2030: The Next Frontier of Human Evolution | published Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to RationalStat ’s recent market report, the Global Human Augmentation Technology Market value is US$ 142.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 20.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Technologies that improve or augment human capacities and capabilities—both cognitively and physically—are referred to as human augmentation technologies. These innovations combine biotechnology, robotics, artificial intelligence, and other developments to improve human performance, perception, and experience as a whole. Technologies for human enhancement have applications in many domains, such as manufacturing, healthcare, sports, gaming, and daily living.

Governments, academic institutions, and commercial businesses are making significant investments in the study and creation of human augmentation technology, which is causing the area to advance and innovate quickly. Prosthetics, brain implants, and assistive technology for the disabled are just a few of the medical fields in which human augmentation technologies have important applications. One of the main motivators is the need for these solutions from the healthcare sector.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Human Augmentation Technology market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Human Augmentation Technology market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Human Augmentation Technology market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Human Augmentation Technology Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of application, medical segment sector dominates the market with a share of 30% in 2022, Due to expanding biotechnology development and increasing demand of consumers for fitness tracking devices.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 142.8 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 536 billion Growth Rate 20.8% Dominant Segment Medical Dominant Region North America Key Market Drivers Increasing R&D investments

Growing aging population

Increasing demand from various sectors Companies Profiled SAMSUNG

Panasonic Corporation

General Motors

Microsoft

Google

FOSSIL GROUP

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Garmin Ltd

Life Sense Group

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global human augmentation technology market include,

In May 2023, TeamOpensmartGlasses and Vuzix Corporation, a manufacturer of AR and smart glasses technology products, collaborated to create ChatGPT AI applications for their smart glasses. It will elevate and improve business-related talks and meetings.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global human augmentation technology market growth include SAMSUNG, Panasonic Corporation, General Motors, Microsoft, Google, FOSSIL GROUP, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Garmin Ltd, and Life Sense Group, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Human Augmentation Technology market based on type, application and region

Global Human Augmentation Technology Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Hydraulic Elevator Machine Room Less Elevator Machine Room Elevator Others

Global Human Augmentation Technology Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Medical HealthCare Defense Industrial Others

Global Human Augmentation Technology Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Human Augmentation TechnologyMarket US Canada Latin America Human Augmentation TechnologyMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Human Augmentation TechnologyMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Human Augmentation TechnologyMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Human Augmentation TechnologyMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Human Augmentation TechnologyMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Human Augmentation Technology Report:

What will be the market value of the global Human Augmentation Technology market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Human Augmentation Technology market?

What are the market drivers of the global Human Augmentation Technology market?

What are the key trends in the global Human Augmentation Technology market?

Which is the leading region in the global Human Augmentation Technology market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Human Augmentation Technology market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Human Augmentation Technology market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

