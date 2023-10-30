Calibre Scientific Acquires CPS Analitica, a Provider of Chromatography Consumables in Italy

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of C.P.S. Analitica S.r.l. (“CPS” or the “Company”), an Italian provider of chromatography consumables for the pharmaceutical, biotech, life sciences, academic, food & beverage, environmental and chemical industries. CPS is Calibre Scientific’s first acquisition in Italy, further expanding its presence in Europe and bolstering its overall product portfolio in the chromatography space.



CPS offers complete solutions for the chromatography, spectroscopy, and dissolution markets, including technologies such as high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), gas chromatography (GC), atomic absorption, spectroscopy (UV), and capillary electrophoresis. In addition to consumables, spare parts, and other essential tools for chemical laboratories, CPS Analitica boasts an extensive product range tailored to enhance laboratory safety. From gas generators, soundproofing booths, and versatile mobile benches for LC/GC/ICP/MS instruments, the Company’s lab safety portfolio is meticulously curated.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific gains a valuable partner in a new geography and further bolsters its growing product portfolio in the analytical and chromatography space. “This strategic move establishes our presence in the Italian market and enhances our ability to provide exceptional products and services to our customers,” said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. “The Company’s 30-year history of success is a testament to the dedication of its accomplished team. We are excited to welcome CPS Analitica to the Calibre Scientific family.”

“We are delighted to join Calibre Scientific,” said Roberto Miglio, Managing Director of CPS. “I am confident that the synergies between our organization and the rest of Calibre Scientific, as well as the union of our enthusiastic and skilled teams, will be the cornerstone of a prosperous new era of achievement for the Company.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers’ challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

