Green Hydrogen Systems and BioCirc cooperate on potential testing and supply of an X-Series unit

Green Hydrogen Systems and the Danish circular bioeconomic company BioCirc have signed a Letter of Intent to cooperate on the testing and supply of a HyProvide® X1200 unit.

Green Hydrogen Systems’ HyProvide® X1200 is a 6MW pressurised alkaline electrolyser unit producing 107 kg of high-purity hydrogen per hour.

“We are pleased to see BioCirc’s strong interest in our X-Series electrolyser. The cooperation allows us to take the next step in a potential site testing and supply of an X-Series unit, enabling us to increase our valuable operational experience from on-site hydrogen production,” says Søren Rydbirk, Chief Commercial Officer, Green Hydrogen Systems.

“BioCirc is delighted to partner with Green Hydrogen Systems, bringing our expertise to the forefront of innovation. The potential for site testing represents a significant milestone, and the collaboration is the first step in our journey towards on-site hydrogen production at our future energy clusters. The collaboration showcases our dedication to innovation and environmental stewardship,” says Bertel Maigaard, Chief Executive Officer, BioCirc.

The cooperation is at an early-stage development phase, requiring several permissions, approvals, and licenses from specific stakeholders, including the public authorities, before any potential site selection, installation, and testing of a supplied electrolyser.

About Green Hydrogen Systems

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised, modular electrolysers to produce green hydrogen based on renewable energy. Green hydrogen plays a crucial role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards net-zero emission in 2050. Founded in 2007 and building on years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

About BioCirc

BioCirc Group is a circular bioeconomic company that abates CO2 emissions by producing green energy. The company's purpose is to produce green energy in the form of electricity, gas, fuel and heat. BioCirc's ambition is to establish land-based circular energy clusters that ensure a full green transition locally, and the company is currently maturing five publicly announced cluster development projects across Denmark.

The company was founded in 2021, has offices in Middelfart and Copenhagen, and has more than 130 employees. Today, BioCirc has seven biogas plants in Denmark, and the company's growth in the biogas sector is expected to continue in the years ahead. With the seven plants, BioCirc's annual biogas production is approximately 155 million cubic meters of green gas.

